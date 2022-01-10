“Why did Draymond Green foul and check out of the game?”: Warriors’ DPOY checks out of Klay Thompson’s first game back within seconds of tip-off

Warriors’ DPOY Draymond Green checks out of the game within seconds of tip-off in Klay Thompson’s first game back after 941 days

After 941 days of being out with a season-ending injury after the other, Klay Thompson is finally back! The Warriors were without their future Hall-of-Famer for a whole 31 months and it certainly impacted their game. The Warriors haven’t made the playoffs since Klay was injured. This just goes to show how crucial he is to the team.

Tonight, when the Warriors’ starters were announced, Klay Thompson got a special introduction. It was an emotional moment for the whole Dubnation, and the energy was high in the Chase Center.

Klay started for the Dubs, as was expected. However, seconds after the tipoff, Draymond Green fouled Darius Garland, and checked out of the game.

Why did Draymond Green check out of the game?

After more than 2 and a half years of Klay being out, no Warriors player wanted to sit out his return to the league. The same was the case for Draymond Green, who has been suffering from a left calf tightness.

Late scratch (essentially): Draymond Green. Left calf tightness. Will be out there for tip to honor Klay Thompson and then sit. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 10, 2022

For Klay’s return, Draymond Green checked into the Warriors’ lineup, and then seconds into the game, he quickly fouled and checked out of the game. Klay, in his first game back, didn’t miss a beat and made his first field goal back.

With Draymond Green out and Klay Thompson on a minutes restriction, the load to win the night falls on Stephen Curry‘s shoulders. Steph looks impressive so far, scoring 11 points in the first part of the quarter alone. He looks like he’s out of his funk, shooting 3/3 from the deep.

Hopefully, with Klay Thompson back, the Dubs can fix their current shooting woes and get back to winning.