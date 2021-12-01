“Kevin Durant humbled Julius Randle and got him on the floor!”: NBA Twitter erupts as the Nets superstar breaks the Knicks’ star’s ankle during their matchup

During the Nets-Knicks clash, Kevin Durant broke Julius Randle’s ankles and ended up passing it to Cam Thomas for a 3-point shot.

On Tuesday night, Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets hosted their New York rivals – New York Knicks – at the Barclays Center. In one of the most interesting clashes this season, a contest that witnessed 17 lead changes and 9 lead changes, went down to the wire. It was Steve Nash’s boys who edged out Julius Randle and co. 112-110.

It was a heroic performance by the Knicks, led by Randle’s 24-point, 9-rebounds, and 8-assists near triple-double outing. However, the All-Star duo of James Harden and Kevin Durant was unstoppable. The two combined for 61 points, 17 assists, and 15 rebounds while taking 43 out of the team’s 85 field goal attempts.

Also Read: James Harden holds out hope for the Nets superstar following 34 point outburst against Knicks

It was indeed a battle that saw several highlight plays. The Durantula had one of the best plays of the night. Late in the 1st quarter, KD snatched Julius’ ankles, got him to fall on the ground. The Nets superstar then gave up an open mid-ranger, passing the rock to Cam Thomas, who ended up connecting the long-distance shot.

KD DROPPED Randle pic.twitter.com/3780ib61vm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 1, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Kevin Durant breaks Julius Randle’s ankles

As soon as the clip went viral, NBA Twitter went absolutely berserk with their reactions. While a few fans applauded KD, there were a few who noticed Durant double-dribble the ball.

slipped and a double dribble — NY James ✈️ (@James_Bianchi15) December 1, 2021

Randle said pic.twitter.com/oHOowiizKN — Nuevo aka the Nuecents (@NueQuestion) December 1, 2021

Ankles got snatched — Billy English (@BillyEn32699033) December 1, 2021

*proceeds to double dribble* — (@onlybronn) December 1, 2021

Nets exposing their lil brothers like usual pic.twitter.com/xfi85CdipQ — #0urMVP185⭐️(NETS|NYG) (@EliteTheKing_) December 1, 2021

Also Read: NBA Analyst Skip Bayless blasts Lakers star after KD drills clutch FTs in Nets’ win vs Knicks