Kevin Durant Cheekily Admits He Was Surprised Cavaliers Defenders Helped Off Him Despite His Barrage Of 3s

Following the Phoenix Suns’ 117-111 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Durant had an interesting postgame conference where he had an in-depth discussion on the wide-open three-pointers he attempted. While also praising Devin Booker for production in his return after four games, KD explained how the two guards’ drive to the basket resulted in him being free at the perimeter.

Kevin Durant had an impressive 37-point game. 19 of those points came during the 3rd quarter when the Durantula began the second half knocking down three straight three-pointers. Each time, either Bradley Beal or Devin Booker drove to the paint and tossed it out to him. Talking about how the Cavaliers’ help defense resulted in multiple three-pointers being drilled, the Slim Reaper said:

“Brad was able to get in the paint which he can do with ease, Book can get in with ease, I’m just spacing out there. So if you leave, even help, I’m gonna be confident in shooting that shot. So that’s the type of plays we need to make. I‘m surprised they helped off, especially after I hit the first one,” KD said.

While talking to the reporters, the 2014 Most Valuable Player also spoke about the incredible display that Booker had. Durant mentioned how the Suns were glad that their star guard was able to suit up for the difficult matchup and also revealed how the 6ft 6” sharpshooter was missed dearly in the past few games. After missing four games due to an ankle injury, D-Book erupted for a 27-point, 7-assist outing.

“It’s good to have Book out there. His communication has been on point always. The intangibles that he brings to the game, that’s what we missed the most. Obviously, his talent. But his intangibles – talking, being there on defense, playing physical – glad he was able to get his feet right in a tight game,” Durant spoke of Booker.

Playing without Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland did pose a threat to the Suns as he lodged 30 points and 5 assists. However, the Suns’ All-Star trio of Durant, Booker, and Beal combined for 88 points, as per NBA.com, leading the Arizona side to their 38th win of the season. They also improve to 5-0 when each of them record 20+ points in the same game.

Frank Vogel was among the several individuals to be left in awe of the three superstars’ performance. The Phoenix Suns head coach gave credits to each of them for “working well together” and was pleased with the overall performance that helped the franchise begin their four-game road trip on a winning note.

With their third win in four games, the Phoenix Suns have now moved up to the 6th spot in the Western Conference standings. Despite several difficult matchups lined up for them, with only 17 games remaining before the conclusion of the season, the Suns have a great shot at clinching a postseason spot without having the need to participate in the play-in tournament.