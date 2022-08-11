Kevin Durant compares LeBron James’ $1 billion line of Nikes; ‘The King’ replies

Kevin Durant and LeBron James exchange some compliments on social media about a very unexpected topic

Kevin Durant and LeBron James. Perhaps the two best players in the game, right now.

Despite somewhat similar levels of talent, the way they go about their business couldn’t be more different. One is more jumpshot-heavy, likelier to break some ankles before coolly sinking a sweet-looking jumper. The other prefers to either dime up his teammates in the flashiest of ways, or makes sure his physicality makes you regret ever choosing to guard him.

However, one of the biggest commonalities between them for a long time has been Nike.

Both stars headline as well… the stars of the brand in the basketball world, with their own signature line of sneakers as well.

Why is this important? Well, their most recent interaction was exactly on this topic. And well, we have to say, it’s more than just a bit out of left field.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Kevin Durant and LeBron James compliment each other’s sneaker lines on social media

When it comes to these two, it is incredibly rare to see them wear any sneakers apart from their own line, while they’re on any court. After all, when LBJ’s line is worth $1 billion, and KD’s is much lower, why would they?

Rarer yet, however, is them actually having a very public interaction about how they feel about each other’s lines.

Take a look at the tweet below.

I need to get me both of ’em @KDTrey5 @KingJames, help an Indian brother out? pic.twitter.com/OOUydk6Qec — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) August 11, 2022

Ooooh… could this be a sign of a potential trade?

No, of course not. That seems more than impossible for about a billion reasons, if not more.

Frankly, this is probably just a case of cross-promotion, where the two stars have been urged by Nike to promote each other’s lines. And if it’s not that, they genuinely just like one anothers’ sneakers.

So, if there was anybody who was hoping that this meant something for the trade market in the NBA… we apologize for bursting your bubble.

