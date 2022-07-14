Basketball

“Kevin Durant didn’t take a water break”: Lethal Shooter spills the beans on recent workout with his high-school mate

"Kevin Durant didn't take a water break": Lethal Shooter spills the beans on recent workout with his high-school mate
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Lord's average ODI score: Lord's pitch average score and highest run chase in ODI history
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kevin Durant didn't take a water break": Lethal Shooter spills the beans on recent workout with his high-school mate
“Kevin Durant didn’t take a water break”: Lethal Shooter spills the beans on recent workout with his high-school mate

Chris Matthews, popularly known as Lethal Shooter, gives an insight into his recent workout with…