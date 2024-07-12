Kevin Durant Discusses Stephen Curry’s Resume While Discussing Gold as the Mission

From 2016 to 2019, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry formed the most unguardable duo in the NBA. When KD left the Golden State Warriors for the Brooklyn Nets, hoops fans were deprived of witnessing the electric duo on the highest stage. However, they can watch them in action again as the 2024 Olympics have reunited the former teammates after five years in the quest for a gold medal.

During a recent interview on Up & Adams with Kay Smith, KD discussed the trending topics ahead of the Paris Olympics. He seemed to rejoice at the prospect of winning the gold medal alongside his former running mate, who will be competing in his first Olympic Games ever. For Durant, an Olympic gold will complete Curry’s already incredible resume.

When asked about Steph’s desire to clinch his first Olympic gold, KD relayed that the whole Team USA is pumped to shine on the international stage. He said that Curry is also thoroughly motivated to add another shining accolade to his hefty award case.

After helping him win two championships, Durant was excited to join Curry in his mission for the first Olympic gold. Kevin Durant told Kay Smith,

“Everybody wants it but especially Steph, since he has such an incredible resume thus far. This is something he wanted to check a box on after doing everything else as a basketball player.”

“So it’s going to be cool going on this journey with him knowing this is his first time and knowing he can do so much for his legacy, his resume. It’ll be cool getting back on that horse again trying to go to that mountain top,” KD added.

Therefore, in a few months, KD and Steph are likely to share another grand achievement. They have a legendary squad with them to not only clinch the Olympic gold but do it in a manner that is befitting of their legacy.

Kevin Durant and Co. are gearing up for massive wins

Earlier in the interview, Kay Adams touched upon KD’s comments about obliterating their opponents by a margin of 40 to 50 points during the competition. Durant agreed that it is a prevailing sentiment among his teammates.

Since every squad already dreams to quash Team USA’s dominance, he would love to answer them in a riveting fashion. Conceding that a 40-50 point is indeed a lofty expectation, he argued that they can showcase their prowess even if some games end up being close.

“Everybody makes it known that they wanna kill us, so why not just reciprocate that energy and say the same thing. It makes it fun, they’re gonna bring their best effort against us and I think we got the talent to go out there and dominate…so I just want us to play elite brand of basketball for 40 minutes.”

Thus, having a target on their back has become further fuel for Team USA basketball to prove that they are the best in the world. It won’t be a surprise if they indeed win some games by 30+ points margin, but the international talent has grown in the past decade or so. At any rate, Team USA remains a lock to bring home the gold.