“Still Talks about Michael Jordan Every Chance He Get”: Jeff Teague Claims Isiah Thomas Lied About His Beef with Michael Jordan on The Last Dance

The Eastern Conference rivalry between the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons from the late 80s to the early 90s gave rise to iconic moments in the league. It also deteriorated the relationship between the two team’s talismanic figures, Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas forever. So much so that Isiah Thomas, in particular, often tends to address his beef with Jordan even to this day.

Jeff Teague highlighted this in the latest episode of the Club 520 Podcast, as he scrutinized the 2x champion’s actions. One of the co-hosts of the show brought it up, stating, “I love the fact that Isiah Thomas still talks about Michael Jordan every chance he gets. It’s my favorite thing ever.” Teague immediately agreed, saying, “Yeah, like Mike ain’t really him.”

The members of the podcast even accused Thomas of lying in the controversial Netflix docuseries ‘The Last Dance’ to protect his public image. The co-host continued, “He be lying now too. He is like, ‘I didn’t know Mike didn’t like me till The Last Dance’. Isiah, stop it.” Teague backed up his co-host, adding, “Come on man,” as the allegations against the 12x All-Star gained momentum.

The 35-year-old further shed light on how the ‘Bad Boy’ Pistons themselves showcased hatred towards Jordan during that period. He highlighted how they refused to shake hands with the Bulls after their 1991 Eastern Conference Finals defeat. “Mike seen you disappear when it was time to shake hands. Seen you duck your head,” Teague mentioned, reflecting on that incident.

However, the 2021 NBA Champion expressed his desire to interview Isiah Thomas on the podcast. He mentioned how he likes old folks who could cuss freely while speaking their mind. Therefore, Teague thinks IT would be a good fit for his podcast.

An unforgettable rivalry that gave birth to the legend of Michael Jordan

The Chicago Bulls saw a rapid rise during the late 1980s, thanks to Jordan’s dominance in the NBA. Time and time again, however, the only obstacle between them and their Championship dreams turned out to be the Isiah Thomas-led Pistons. Well-known for their questionable antics on the court, the Detroit side paid extra attention to containing Jordan’s team. Their methods worked as the Pistons defeated the Bulls in three consecutive playoff matchups.

However, the 1991 ECF win was a clear indication of growth from Michael and Co. They swept the defending champions to enter the NBA finals for the first time in the franchise’s history. Jordan eventually got his hands on his first-ever championship ring after edging out the Showtime Lakers in the Finals.

As for Thomas, the rivalry cost him his spot for the 1992 USA Olympics Dream Team. Several reports pointed toward his conflict with MJ and a few other superstars on the roster as the possible reason for the snub. Isiah also hinted at that in ‘The Last Dance’ documentary before Jordan outright rejected those claims.

What went on behind the scenes might never come to the front. Yet, Thomas has refused to let go of the past. This was precisely what Teague was referring to, adding further volume to his claims.