Sasa Obradovic Believes Michael Jordan’s Dream Team Would Lose To Yugoslavia In 1992 If Given A Chance

Few teams in basketball history are as iconic as the 1992 U.S. Olympic squad, more popularly known as the “Dream Team.” Made up of the NBA’s biggest stars and some of the game’s all-time legends, they looked unstoppable. But were they truly as invincible as documentaries and expert accounts suggest?

On paper, a roster featuring Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, John Stockton, Patrick Ewing, David Robinson, Scottie Pippen, Clyde Drexler, Chris Mullin, and Christian Laettner spelled doom for any opponent. But the Yugoslavian team at the 1992 Games in Barcelona relished the chance to share the court with them. At least Sasa Obradovic did.

The Americans dominated the tournament and won gold. But Obradovic, like others have suggested in the past, feels that Yugoslavia could have given them a run for their money. Unfortunately, they could not take part in the Olympics because of the heightened political tensions that ultimately led to the breakup of the country and reshaped the geopolitical landscape of Eastern Europe. As Obradovic noted, it also robbed the sporting world of a potential dream matchup.

On Euro Insiders, when asked if Yugoslavia could have gotten the better of the “Dream Team”, Obradovic replied, “Okay, you want honest opinion. Yes, we could have.” He went on to express how the Serbians had a ton of Hall of Famers and the Yugoslavian team had future sensations like Vlade Divac, who would go on to become an NBA All-Star in 2001.

By 1992, Yugoslavia was no longer intact, as Slovenia, Croatia, and Macedonia had declared independence the year before, with Bosnia following in early 1992. That left only Serbia and Montenegro, which prevented the old Yugoslav team from competing under its former name. Instead, Croatia played independently, reaching the gold medal game before falling to the Dream Team. Led by Drazen Petrovic, Toni Kukoc, Dino Rada, and Zan Tabak, the Croatians had a strong mix of NBA talent and future Hall of Famers.

Had Yugoslavia remained whole, its roster would have featured not only those Croatian stars but also Serbian greats such as Divac, Aleksandar Djordjevic, Dejan Bodiroga, Zarko Paspalj, Predrag Danilovic, and Zeljko Rebraca.

This conversation, while exciting, is a lot like the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. There is no definitive answer, since the two never faced each other in the league, and the game today is drastically different from the era of His Airness.

In the same vein, it’s hard to imagine that even this Team Yugoslavia could have defeated the “Dream Team” due to the nature of how much talent was on the Americans’ side. What can be argued is that Yugo certainly would have given them their most competitive matchup.

Like most conversations that surround modern sports, it’s always fun to dream of what could have been.