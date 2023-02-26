Kevin Durant Girlfriend 2023: Lana Rhoades, Monica Wright, and Others Linked to Suns’ Star

Kevin Durant has been a pretty big deal ever since he stepped foot into the NBA, and how could he not? After all, the man was one of the first near-7 footers who had all the upside of a guard, while also being big enough to be more dynamic than most.

Aside from that, the man has also played on some incredibly high-profile teams, with each of them even being contenders during the time he was there. So, you could probably imagine how large his image is now.

With all that fame, also comes appreciation. And with appreciation, there is the potential for love too. And yet, Durant has been able to keep his private life pretty, well… private.

Still, with this being such an interesting query, let’s take a deep dive into whatever we do know about the man and his dating history.

Does Kevin Durant have a partner in 2023?

Kevin Durant, as weird as it may seem, is not dating anyone at the moment. As far as we know, the man is straight, meaning he is attracted to the female gender. However, unlike most NBA players, he doesn’t seem to focus on that side of himself too much. Hence the single status.

However, that doesn’t mean that the man has always been single. No, in fact, he was reported to be dating someone during his days with the Warriors. And as you’d expect, his dating history and rumors don’t stop there.

Kevin Durant’s dating history

During his Warriors days, Kevin Durant was confirmed to be dating Cassandra Anderson. Bron on May 25th, 1990. Standing at 6’1”, Anderson was a volleyball star, even winning offensive MVP three times back in high school, and even won the Bakersfield Californian Player of the Year award during her time at Bakersfield High School.

VERY strange exchange between Kevin Durant and his girlfriend..? In the tunnel.. pic.twitter.com/K4lKrqtu8g — Nick Gray (@oklahomanick) June 9, 2018

However, this wasn’t Kevin Durant’s deepest connection. No, that was former WNBA player, Monica Wright.

Back in his OKC days, he and Wright were quite an item, even getting engaged at one point. However, just a few months after getting engaged, things fizzled out completely, as the-then couple decided to go their separate ways.

It is reported that the two bear no ill feelings toward one another. It was just one of those cases where neither really got on the same page, and just never figured it out.

Aside from these names, Kevin Durant also dated Apryl Jones, a reality TV show contestant, and Jasmine Shine. However, not much is known about those relationships, and why they fizzled out.

The rumors

When it comes to Kevin Durant, rumors abound. However, the biggest name attached to him is unquestionably that of a certain adult film star. And her name is Lana Rhoades.

Not only was it rumored that they dated, but many even believed him to be the father of her child before its birth. However, as soon as pictures of the baby surfaced, Durant quickly found himself off the hook and replaced by Blake Griffin instead.

Additionally, the Suns’ man has also been rumored to have dated singer, LeToya Luckett, ESPN reporter, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, and model, Joie Chavis.

