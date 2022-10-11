Who is Lana Rhoades’ Baby Daddy? Twitter Feels Blake Griffin is the Libra Nets Player Who Fathered a Child With Former Adult Actress

Blake Griffin is under fire as Twitter assumes he’s the father of Lana Rhoades’ child after she shares a picture with the kid

The NBA is one of the top professional sports leagues in the world. Anyone who makes their way into the NBA, is almost assured to get recognition from people all over the globe. Because of the stature of the league, the stars also have a lot of influence, and know tons of celebrities.

We’ve often heard of celebrities mingling with NBA players and stars. The case was no different for former adult movie actress Lana Rhoades.

We all heard the time she revealed on her podcast, 3 Girls, 1 Kitchen, that she had been hooking up with an NBA Player who plays for the Brooklyn Nets. She also dropped another gem when she revealed that the said player was a Libra.

NBA Twitter is certain Blake Griffin is Lana Rhoades’ baby daddy

Lana Rhoades had her son around 10 months ago. However, the question regarding who’s the father blew up again, after she called out NBA players for not being nice guys.

“I swear to God I thought NBA players were nice guys,” she said. “Next thing you know, I said, ‘I’m pregnant’… And he told me to go F myself.”

At this point, with the evidence, two guys were being named as the alleged father: Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin. However, the same came to a rest, when Rhoades put a video of her taking her son sneaker shopping.

After this video came out, all doubts went out of the window, and NBA Twitter knew they had the man.

Blake Griffin not slick at all LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/ceD9hl3Jtq — criminal (@elijahhsucks) October 2, 2022

NBA fans are playfully speculating that Blake Griffin is the father of Lana Rhoades’ son and posting photos of Blake Griffin as a baby that show the two children to be strikingly similar. 👁️ (via NBA SPORTS) pic.twitter.com/Z2Pt6dmDGo — Game Of Life (@__GameOfLife) October 3, 2022

dis baby look more like blake griffin then lana rhoades looks like lana rhoades pic.twitter.com/x9S4UIzbZF — tommy (@tommy_kazz) October 4, 2022

you’re telling me blake griffin ISNT the father or Lana Rhoades baby ? pic.twitter.com/quucj2TVtC — Sammie (@killakillazd) September 1, 2022

Griffin and his dating history

Blake Griffin was drafted as the #1 pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Drafted by the Clippers, Griffin spent 8 years in Los Angeles. During that time, he was at his peak, and was a dominant presence in the paint. Griffin made his name in the NBA, and was a big hit with the ladies in Tinseltown.

Griffin has a long dating history which includes several supermodels. Blake has dated Kendall Jenner, Brynn Cameron, Kari Klinkenborg, Kate Upton, Danielle Grace, and many more.