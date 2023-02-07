Cody Rhodes has a popular surname. Considered a wrestling royalty, the surname was given prominence by Dusty Rhodes. Known as The American Dream, Rhodes was a significant figure in the wrestling world. Three times NWA World Champion during the height of the promotion, Rhodes has done everything from wrestling to booking and even coaching. There is a reason why Cody’s intro has him saying, ‘Wrestling has more than one royal family.’ But does this family have another popular member that Cody doesn’t talk about? Well, that question was addressed during his recent appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, where Mike Majlak referred to the popular Adult movie star Lana Rhoades as his sister.

This elicited an interesting reaction from the WWE Royal Rumble winner, who had to ask once again who Majlak was referring to before giving his answer that had Logan Paul erupting in laughter. Regardless, we finally have the answer to the question quite a few fans have had.

Is Cody Rhodes related to Lana Rhoades?

Maljak told Cody that he came from a royal family, referring to his father and brother, who have made a significant impact in the landscape of wrestling today across several decades. However, Rhoades was unprepared and quite surprised to hear Lana Rhoades’ name come up in the discussion.

“Your family is royalty, dad is Dusty Rhodes, half-brother is Dustin Rhodes, Goldust. And sister, Lana Rhoades.” said Majlak.

“Who? The (adult) star?” Cody replied. “I don’t think we’re related.”

Does Cody Rhodes have a sister?

The American Nightmare does have a sister. In fact, he has two sisters. Unlike the men in the family, however, they have distanced themselves from the wrestling business. Instead, they’ve chosen to pursue other endeavors.

Kristen Runnels Ditto has been a business owner for over two decades, while Teil Rhodes is an internet personality and a celebrity with more than 16,000 followers on Twitter.

Cody, like his brother, Dustin, aka Goldust, decided to follow in the footsteps of his father and is now in the cusp of doing something neither his father or brother did before. Winning the WWE Championship.

