“Kyle Kuzma is playing like he is Kevin Durant”: Wizards forward amazes NBA Twitter along with a Sixers beat writer, putting up a clinic against Joel Embiid and Co in a 106-103 win

A streaky Sixers hosted the Wizards in search of their 8th straight win, but Kyle Kuzma had something to say to that.

The Washington Wizards visited the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, searching for their first win in seven games. The Wizards started this stretch of losses, which is their longest of the 2021-22 season, after their win against Philly when Joel Embiid and Co visited the capital state in mid-January.

Since that 117-98 loss to the Wizards though, the Sixers went on a 7-game winning streak behind their MVP’s tremendous form. Embiid has averaged over 37-points, 12-rebounds, 5-assists, and 2-blocks in 6 of those 7 games, missing their Monday’s game against the Grizzlies.

But the Eastern player of the week looked a tad inefficient after the rest in the last game. He went 11/27 from the field and 0/3 from downtown against the Wizards, still able to score a game-high 27-points and 14-rebounds.

It was the former Lakers forward, who had the game of the night which lead to his team putting an end to both their losing streak and the Sixers’ winning run.

Kyle Kuzma puts Sixers and NBA Twitter on notice

In a tight contest in which both teams had 5 players each scoring in double digits, the Wizards sealed the deal 106-103 with Kyle Kuzma leading their way with 27-points, 7-rebounds, 3-assists, and 3-blocks including a clutch denial on Embiid.

Kuzma with the clutch block on Embiid in the Wizards win! 24 PTS (4/6 3PT), 7 REB, 3 BLKpic.twitter.com/t2ftybl9GB — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 3, 2022

With just 4 seconds on the game clock, it proved to be a crucial block, with Wizards just two up in the game. Kuzma gathering the rebound and forcing a foul out of the Sixers’ big man sealed the fate of the game.

The Wizards forward got the NBA Twitter’s love including a Sixers’ beat writer for ClutchPoints, for his amazing game in which he also swished two tough shots with clock shot clock winding down.

As their top scorer, Bradley Beal is out with an injured wrist and also swarmed by the trade buzz with none other than Sixers’ Ben Simmons, Wizards are looking towards Kuzma to be a big contributor along with whichever guard they have in their starting line-up after the trade deadline.