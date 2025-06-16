Kevin Durant Honored His Japanese Teammate By Including Him in His Signature Shoes’ Iconic Design

It’s difficult to fathom that Kevin Durant has been in the NBA for 17 years. Durant, nicknamed the Slim Reaper all those years ago, was the No. 2 pick in the 2007 draft, and has become a living legend. Still, he’s never forgotten where he came from, and those who’ve helped him along the way.

Advertisement

Durant has said that he owes much of his success to his high school teammate, Taishi Ito. The two roomed together during Durant’s senior year, after he transferred from Oak Hill Academy to Montrose Christian. Ito was a hard-working point guard from Japan who would eventually play four years at the University of Portland, while Durant would play at Texas for only a year.

ESPN’s Ryan Hockensmith wrote a great piece in 2023 about Durant and Ito’s friendship. In the article, he chronicles how Durant and Ito became quick friends, and how Durant ended up moving in with Ito at “Grandma’s” house (Ito’s host in the U.S.) in order to cut down on his commute time each morning.

Durant and Ito stayed up late each night sharing stories, then woke up at the crack of dawn each morning to get to the gym and work on their games. Hockensmith wrote about how they would play full-court games of 1-on-1 where the much taller Durant wasn’t allowed to post-up his six-foot friend.

Durant and Ito spent a year together before graduating and going on to bigger and better things. Durant played one year with the Longhorns, then made the leap to the NBA, where he had a seven-year, $60 million Nike deal waiting for him.

The first KD1 signature shoe was released in 2008, and it had a fascinating design choice. On the sole of every shoe was a list of important things in Durant’s life that had helped him get to where he was. That list included “40 minutes early to practice,” “Back in the gym after games” and “Practice on days off … Sunday sessions.”

It also mentioned both Ito and Grandma by name. “Live at Ito’s” and “Grandma brings dinner to the gym” live on forever on each KD1, and according to Hockensmith, Ito was confused when Durant told him he had put his name on them, thinking he had personalized a single pair as a gift, not believing that they were on every pair.

Durant and Ito’s friendship stayed strong despite going their separate ways, with Durant even joining Team USA for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in part so that he had an excuse to go see his friend during the COVID pandemic.

Just as he showed when he shouted out his mom with, “You the real MVP” after winning the NBA Most Valuable Player Award in 2014, Durant has always been appreciative of those who helped him achieve his dreams. Even before any of that, he immortalized his former roommate on his first signature shoe.