Kevin Durant injury update: When can we expect the Slim Reaper to suit up for the Nets again

Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant still remains uncertain about his return to the court, as Brooklyn continues to struggle

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Boston Celtics tonight, for the first game out of the All-Star break. It was a brutal game for the Nets, who got a whooping at the hands of Jayson Tatum and co. The Celtics put up a team performance, with 7 players putting up double-digit scores. The Nets, after breaking an 11-game losing skid, won 2 out of 3 games before the All-Star break.

With tonight’s loss, the Nets fall down to the 8th seed in the East, with a 31-29 record. They are 3.5 games behind the 7th seeded Raptors. In order to get to the playoffs, or to survive a play-in game, the Nets need Kevin Durant back. Durant got injured on January 16th. He suffered an MCL sprain in his left knee.

Kevin Durant limped to the locker room after an apparent knee injury. pic.twitter.com/6nqk4cLrG1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2022

When can Kevin Durant be expected to return?

When Kevin Durant got injured, the Brooklyn Nets were 2nd in the East. Durant was the front-runner for the 2021-22 MVP honors, and the Nets were flourishing. Ever since he got injured, the Nets have fallen to the 8th seed, and have a 4-14 record in his absence. Since the James Harden–Ben Simmons trade, the Nets broke out of an 11-game skid, but still don’t pose a threat to the stacked East. Seth Curry has been a revelation, but the rest of the team needs to step up as well.

Yesterday, Steve Nash talked after the practice and discussed KD’s return.

Steve Nash gives the latest injury/conditioning updates for Goran Dragić, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant & Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/WaZsUyzRGy — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 23, 2022

Tonight, before the game, Steve Nash talked to the media and shared that Durant has practiced with the team.

Steve Nash says Kevin Durant has had “one” full intensity workout with 5-on-5 practice. Goal is to get him a couple more. — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) February 24, 2022

Despite all this, no one close to Durant, or with the Nets has issued a date for Durant’s return. The Nets need him back ASAP, but would not want to rush a knee injury. One just has to wait and see how the Nets and KD’s camp play this.