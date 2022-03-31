Basketball

“Kevin Durant is always talking trash for no reason, man!”: Joel Embiid opens up on his infamous on-court scuffle with the Slim Reaper during 76ers vs Nets

"Kevin Durant is always talking trash for no reason, man!": Joel Embiid opens up on his infamous on-court scuffle with the Slim Reaper during 76ers vs Nets
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"Dhoni finish nahi, finisher hai" Mohammad Kaif eulogizes MS Dhoni for his superb cameo with bat vs LSG in IPL 2022
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Kevin Durant is always talking trash for no reason, man!": Joel Embiid opens up on his infamous on-court scuffle with the Slim Reaper during 76ers vs Nets
“Kevin Durant is always talking trash for no reason, man!”: Joel Embiid opens up on his infamous on-court scuffle with the Slim Reaper during 76ers vs Nets

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid speaks on his burgeoning rivalry with Nets star Kevin Durant…