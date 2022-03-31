“Kevin Durant is always talking trash for no reason, man!”: Joel Embiid opens up on his infamous on-court scuffle with the Slim Reaper during 76ers vs Nets

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid speaks on his burgeoning rivalry with Nets star Kevin Durant during sit down with JJ Redick

Joel Embiid is one helluva player, isn’t he?

The MVP candidate has been averaging an incredible 28.8 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game. Somehow better yet, the man has been getting his buckets on 48.1% from the field and 35.3% from beyond the arc.

With all this hype surrounding the Cameroonian, former teammate, and now full-time podcaster, JJ Redick had a sit down with him on his podcast ‘The Old Man and the Three’. Among the many things they talked about was the little scruff Kevin Durant and JoJo shared during a meeting between the Nets and the 76ers earlier this season.

And well, let’s just say it’s a bit of a good one.

Joel Embiid opens up on scruffle with Kevin Durant and the trash-talk they shared

When it comes to basketball, we’d say Kevin Durant is a bit of a player himself. In fact, right now, he is clearly the best player in the world. Let’s not delay the obvious on that one.

So, when these two faced off in a game, fans were flying some serious sparks to be flying all over the place. And oh boy, did they ever!

As we said, Joel Embiid recently spoke extensively on this little incident.

Clearly, there is still quite a bit of respect between the two players, despite all their differences, which is always good to see.

However, even despite that, a playoff matchup between these two players sounds even tastier than ever before now.

Frankly, we are hoping and praying that these two lock horns in the postseason. And we doubt there are many that feel differently on that.

