“Bryce Maximus might be a better prospect than Bronny James”: Brian Windhorst believes LeBron James’ youngest son might pan out better than his oldest

Brian Windhorst shockingly reveals that his sources believe Bryce Maximus, LeBron James’ youngest son, might be a better prospect than Bronny.

While the hype surrounding Bronny isn’t close to what it was for his father, LeBron James, he’s certainly gotten the attention of several collegiate level scouts across the country. At merely age 10, James’s eldest son received college scholarship offers from prestigious universities like Duke and Kentucky.

While the hubbub has been all Bronny for years on end, Bryce Maximus James, LeBron James’ youngest son, has been making waves across social media for a bit now.

Bronny’s first dunk on a regulation rim went extremely viral as he hadn’t even gotten to high school by then. Bryce on the other hand, had a clip of his surface recently of him, not just dunking the ball, but winding it back to jam it through.

While it wasn’t a full-fledged windmill, it certainly was impressive for the 14-year old to pull off. With both of LeBron James’ sons looking like they’re league bound, eventually, comparisons between the two have begun.

Brian Windhorst on LeBron James’ sons, Bryce Maximus and Bronny.

Brian Windhorst has been the number one source on all things LeBron James ever since he was in high school. It must be quite the full circle moment for him to cover James’s sons who are now playing high school basketball as well.

According to several sources of Windhorst’s, Bryce Maximus James is actually a better basketball prospect than his elder brother, Bronny. This may come as quite the shock but it should be taken with a grain of salt as both of James’s sons are finding their roles on their teams and haven’t even reached their late teens yet.

“There are people who told me that Bryce actually might be the better prospect amongst the two. Bryce, I think, is 13 or something like that. I don’t know if we can go that far,” said Windhorst.