“Kevin Durant is just a title or two away from living in the Kobe, Jordan, and LeBron conversation”: ‘Ball Don’t Stop’ podcast makes a case for the two-time Finals MVP for the Mount Rushmore of the NBA

Kevin Durant is arguably the most prolific scorer the basketball world has ever seen, but can he be counted among GOATs?

Ever since he was drafted in the league, Kevin Durant has been an enigma on the court that every NBA coach has tried to stop, but it keeps growing. The 2nd pick of the 2007 Draft is in his 15th year in the league and is averaging almost 30-points a game.

KD does not have good days or bad days, his opposition has. He is the best scorer on the court, whoever he’s playing with or against, in any type of basketball game. The 3-time Olympic Gold medalist had Carmelo Anthony come from the bench in their first Summer Games together.

A 10th-year veteran, Melo was the most prolific at getting buckets in the league at the time, and KD was just into the league for 5-years. But the Slim Reaper had proven himself to get to that place, he already had 3 scoring titles then.

Yes, by 2012 Kevin Durant had 3 scoring titles, and it’s 2021, and he’s leading the league in scoring again. So, is KD just a title or two short of sliding into the conversation of GOATs?

Kevin Durant is making a case for Mount Rushmore

Though, it’s a fact that we would be sure of the 11-time All-Star ending up in GOAT conversation, had he stayed with the Warriors. But Durant still has a chance.

This Ball Don’t Stop clip paints the picture very clearly for KD’s chances of ending up among the greatest.

The eye test is all there and has been since 2014. pic.twitter.com/i2k5CPdJIG — Ball Don’t Stop (@balldontstop) December 14, 2021

Durant averages a career 27.08 per game, which is 4th All-time. The four people above him are Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Elgin Baylor. While the latter two played in or before the 70s, after which the league has changed drastically on the defensive end, Michael Jordan already tops the NBA’s Mount Rushmore of almost every basketball expert or former player.

So, there’s literally just a ring or two that separates the Slim Reaper to get into the conversations of Greatest of All-time. Or maybe just a few more Finals appearances might suffice, as he’s already in the Mount Rushmore teams of many former players.

Getting his All-Star point guard, Kyrie Irving back in the Nets uniform will surely boost up his chances of getting to the Larry O’Brien trophy. Let’s see what’s in store for KD and the Nets, as there are strong speculations of Kyrie deciding to come back.