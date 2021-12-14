“Nikola Jokic earns the second ejection of his season after brawling with Markieff Morris”: The Joker gets into a heated argument with the match officials, costing him his career’s 63rd triple-double

Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic gets tossed out of the game against the Washington Wizards for arguing calls with the officials.

Nikola Jokic has had an image transformation over the past couple of months. The Nuggets big man has gone from being the happy-go-lucky guy to suddenly becoming one of the most aggressive players in the league. The Joker was ejected for the second time this season.

The reigning MVP got into a heated argument with the officials for not getting calls in favor of him. The twenty-six-year-old took a shot at his groin and chin from Dinwiddie when the latter charged towards him. In the very next play, Jokic got entangled with Dinwiddie during a screen.

However, this time as well, the three-time All-Star didn’t get the benefit of the doubt. Nonetheless, Jokic flared up against the officials, getting into a heated argument that led to his ouster from the game. The Joker was one assist shy from a monster triple-double.

Though the Nuggets nearly collapsed after Jokic’s ejection, they defeated the Wizards 113-107. The Nuggets are a little above +500 and tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the seventh position.

Nikola Jokic’s ejection costs him a triple-double.

A few weeks back, Jokic got involved in one of the biggest altercations in recent times. The Joker bulldozed Markieff Morris from behind after the latter tried a dirty play on him. The situation became intense with players of each team getting involved.

The above brawl earned Jokic a one-game suspension. If this was not enough, the Nuggets center saw himself at the wrong side of the officials again. Jokic received the seventh ejection of his career against the Wizards on Monday night.

Jokic had 28-points, 19-rebounds, 9-assists, and 3-steals before being ejected with little above six minutes remaining in the game. The Joker shot an impressive 64.3% from the field. This match could have been Jokic’s 63rd career triple-double. The Nuggets were dominating the Wizards, leading by as much as 30-points in the third quarter.

Though Jokic's ejection caused the Nuggets a hiccup, there were able to recover well and win the contest. The past year has seen the Serbian big man involved in several altercations.

Such instances set a bad precedent for the league since it involves the reigning MVP. Jokic’s recent behavior has been surprising for many, who considered him a gentle giant.