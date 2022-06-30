“Easy Money, needs to be on the Grizzlies!” Ja Morant recruits Kevin Durant to Memphis amidst trade request from Nets

It’s happening! NBA Insiders offer a massive update on Brooklyn Nets star, Kevin Durant’s future in the NBA, and Ja Morant is interested!

While we were all focusing on Kyrie Irving’s whole drama with the Brooklyn Nets, something much sneakier seems to have been going on in the background.

The Nets star may have opted into his $36.9 million player option with the franchise to honor his promise to Kevin Durant. However, until now, it was unclear what the former Warriors man himself was going to do.

Even with all the uncertainty though, most fans expected KD to stay with the Nets. But then, this happened.

Damian Lillard posted this photo with Kevin Durant on Instagram 👀 pic.twitter.com/a5DpWxqaqA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 25, 2022

Admittedly, it was quiet for a while after that. But, it appears that Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania are here to change that with some massive breaking news. And well, let’s just say, Nets fans are not going to be very pleased.

But, Ja Morant could be.

Ja Morant reacts suspiciously Kevin Durant officially puts in a trade request to the Brooklyn Nets’ front office, as per sources

We’d like to refer to one of Steve Carrell’s finest acting moments to properly explain this situation, at the moment.

And, if you’ve come this far, and still don’t believe this is happening… well, just take a look at the tweets below.

Kevin Durant has requested a trade out of Brooklyn, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks is working with Kevin Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman on finding a trade for the franchise star, Kleiman tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

And well, here is how Ja Morant reacted to it all.

easy money — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 30, 2022

So, there you have it.

While Kyrie Irving will stay for a lot of this upcoming season, in all likelihood, Kevin Durant will be long gone.

The reason? Well, most media personnel will be quick to point the finger at Uncle Drew, saying that it was his drama that caused this whole mess. But, while it is possible that is one of the reasons, we’re sure there is a myriad of different ones as well.

All we know right now is… Kevin Durant no longer wants to be with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Dame-KD duo might be happening, after all. Or… he could even join the Warriors’ rivals, right now, in the Memphis Grizzlies.

