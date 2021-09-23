“Kevin Durant is up there with Michael Jordan and LeBron James in this category!”: NBA Twitter uncovers incredible stat from the Brooklyn Nets star’s career

NBA Twitter uncovers remember incredible numbers from the career of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is now considered by many to be the best player in the NBA right now. And frankly, we can’t really disagree.

After his Achilles injury in the 2019 Finals, there were many in the NBA community, us included, who feared a Kobe Bryant-like drop-off. Boy were we wrong.

The man looked at his dominant best from the very get-go. And while many seemed to see problems for him on the defensive end, they all seemed to disappear during the playoffs.

That is how great a player and scorer he is. Even an Achilles injury, the most devastating, career-ending injury in basketball, can’t take away from his ability. And now, the NBA Twitter has found yet another factoid to bolster his ranking as an All-time player.

Let’s get into it.

Kevin Durant becomes one of just 3 players in NBA history to average over 20 points per game in every season of his career

Technically, he’s one of four people, if we’re being honest, since Luka Doncic has managed it too so far. But hey, who’s counting?

Getting back to it though, yes, Kevin Durant, in his 13 seasons in the NBA, the Slime Reaper has never averaged less than 20 points per game. This is something only Michael Jordan and LeBron James (and Luka) have managed before him.

Kevin Durant is one of only 3 players to average 20+ PPG in every season of his career GOAT Scorer pic.twitter.com/poL6fVit7q — The Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) September 22, 2021

But, what’s even more astonishing, is the fact that after his rookie season, where he averaged 20.3 points per game, the man has never averaged less than 25 points. And the best part is, all of these points have come with efficiency that is well above the average. And the thing is, the man doesn’t look like he will be slowing down anytime soon.

At this rate, Kevin Durant could well go down as the greatest scorer of all time. And frankly, we won’t be jumping at the chance of betting against him on this one.

