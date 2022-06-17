“Are you auditioning for Stephen A. Smith’s role on First Take?”: Daryl Morey rips apart Bill Simmons for claiming Stephen Curry and the Warriors aren’t a dynasty yet

Stephen Curry is a four time champion now, but apparently his Warriors don’t qualify as a dynasty in Bill Simmons’ eyes. Daryl Morey took great issue with that claim.

The Warriors are back on top of the NBA world after a two year hiatus. That’s probably the best way to describe that gap given the state of the team the last two years.

In 2019-20, the Warriors were basically rebuilding to get back to a championship contending team. Klay Thompson was out the whole year, Stephen Curry was pretty much out the whole year, and they ended up being a bottom three team in the league.

Last year was supposed to be the year Golden State was back, but Klay injured his leg again in the offseason, and despite Curry’s near-MVP level season, they didn’t make the playoffs.

Now, all the glory is theirs. They made it to their sixth title in eight years, winning their fourth. Curry finally got his Finals MVP, and he might just have cemented his place among the top 10 players in the history of the NBA.

Daryl Morey hilariously roasts Bill Simmons for claiming Stephen Curry isn’t part of a dynasty

What is a dynasty in the sporting world? Well, you can definitely say that a dynasty occurs when a team or player enjoys a considerable amount of success over a sustained period of time.

A considerable amount of success also entails winning championships and making them at a high rate. After all, there have been many successful teams over a considerable amount of time across sports, but winning is what sets dynasties apart.

The NBA has seen several dynasties over the years. The Bill Russell Celtics who won 11 titles in 13 years, the Michael Jordan Bulls who won six titles in eight years, the Magic Johnson Lakers who made it to nine titles, winning five, in 12 years.

You also have the San Antonio Spurs who won five titles between 1999 and 2014, and they had the NBA’s longest running streak for making the playoffs. Now, with the Warriors winning their fourth ring in eight years (in six appearances), they also qualify as a dynasty.

Well, to most people. Bill Simmons didn’t think so, and he wrote a piece back in 2012 on how the term dynasty is thrown around too loosely. Daryl Morey couldn’t believe Simmons’ claim, and he fired back at him in a pretty funny manner.

Only someone from Boston would not call it a dynasty…are you auditioning for sas role on first take? — Daryl MorΞy 🗽🏀 (@dmorey) June 17, 2022

