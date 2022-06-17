“Stephen Curry is top 5 of all-time!”: Ja Morant showers the GSW star with huge praises as Chef Curry lifts his first-ever Finals MVP and 4th championship

After Stephen Curry won his 4th NBA championship and his maiden Finals MVP hardware, Ja Morant showered the GSW star with huge praises.

Stephen Curry is a winner at the highest level. The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter has been selected to numerous All-Star Games and All-NBA Teams won multiple scoring titles, MVPs, and championships… and recently added the long-awaited Finals MVP to his ridiculously long list of accolades after winning a 4th championship.

As the Warriors guard won his maiden Bill Russell FMVP award after averaging a staggering 31.2 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 steals on an efficient 48.2/43.7/85.7 shooting split, the entire NBA fraternity congratulated Curry for his historic achievement.

However, Ja Morant took it a step further with his congratulatory note for The Baby-Faced Assassin.

NBA Twitter reacts as Ja Morant claims Stephen Curry is a top 5 player of all-time

The Memphis Grizzlies superstar retweeted Curry’s updated highly-decorated resume and claimed that Steph was a top 5 player of all-time by simply writing:

top 5 all time . https://t.co/NS7CxLSpGE — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) June 17, 2022

Winning 4 titles in their 6 Finals appearance in 8 years, the Warriors have definitely solidified their legacy as a dynasty.

As for Steph, being the only unanimous MVP and FMVP in NBA history only adds his case to be the GOAT point guard over the likes of Magic Johnson.

To be fair, a top 5 list changes from person to person, depending on their parameters of judging. Some might have SC30 on that coveted list, some might not. However, that doesn’t take away anything from him being one of the game’s greatest players.

