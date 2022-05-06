“Dennis Rodman could pick up a 250-pound man with one hand”: When Billy Corgan talked about The Worm’s freakish strength on JRE, mentioned guarding 340 pounds Shaq 1-on-1

Dennis Rodman must have been one of the most powerful NBA players of all time, and it doesn’t get talked about enough.

Dennis Rodman’s legendary controversial stories have no end to them for the world, and likewise in the NBA community, the stories of him being the only player in the NBA capable of guarding all 5 positions. But rarely does anyone talk about how he was able to do that.

The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend had one of the best physiques in the league. At 6’7, around 230 pounds, Rodman was neither too tall nor too small, he had just the height and stacked up muscles on him that didn’t stop him to be fast on the perimeter and also high on the rim.

Instead, those big muscles helped him play primary defense on some of the biggest and strongest NBA players of all-time like Karl Malone and Shaquille O’Neal.

Billy Corgan talked on the Joe Rogan Podcast about Dennis Rodman and his incredible strength that allowed him to guard a 340-pound Shaquille O’Neal

Joe Rogan Experience is THE biggest podcast platform in the world, and what makes it big is obviously the genius of Joe himself, but also the variety of guests he brings in. From his side of comedy and MMA stars to scientists, professors, business tycoons, musicians, and pop artists, the list of celebrities ranges pretty wide.

Billy Corgan who once led one of the most popular alternative rock bands in the world also came on Joe Rogan’s podcast and talked about his friendship with Dennis Rodman and his larger-than-life stories when the forward was playing with the Bulls.

At a point, he talks about how incredibly powerful Rodman was and his description of the story can make us live the moment where Dennis handled a 250-pound guy with one hand. Give it a listen.

Obviously guarding a man who has a 6-inch height advantage over you is a tough job, which is generally labeled as a mismatch, add if that person weighs 110 pounds more than you, it’s just bizarre.

But not for Dennis, he earned his bread and butter doing that. And man wasn’t he great at it? The 5x NBA champion earned 7x All-Defensive First team calls, 7x Rebounding titles and 2x Defensive Player of the Year awards in his 14-years in the league.

