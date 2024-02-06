“I Got the Shot”: Days After Stephen Curry Mocked Patrick Mahomes’ Shooting, Chiefs QB Names NBA Comparison

During the Super Bowl opening night press conference, Patrick Mahomes named his NBA comparison. Merely a few days after Stephen Curry criticized his jump shot, Mahomes went on to compare himself to the Golden State Warriors legend himself. According to the NFL superstar, the only thing he requires to achieve a style of play like Curry’s is getting a “couple extra shots up”.

Advertisement

“If I played basketball, I’d just be like Stephen Curry. I mean, I got the shot. I just gotta get a couple extra reps, couple shots up and I’d be shooting just like him. That’s who I’ll be,” Mahomes said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1754687733585326411?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The star quarterback’s hilarious comments come a few days after the two-time NBA MVP critiqued his performance on the basketball court. During an ESPN segment, Curry was asked to review clips of Mahomes’ basketball games from high school. For the large part, Chef Curry was impressed with Pat’s capabilities. However, Curry stated that the two-time SuperBowl champion’s shooting form required “some work”.

“He’s pretty well rounded, even though the jumper needs more work,” said Stephen Curry.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1752941929220788622?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Being one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, Mahomes does know how to find open teammates pretty accurately. Hence, if the 28-year-old was a professional in the NBA, he’d likely be a solid pass-first point guard. While his scoring might not have been as much, he’d be an incredible floor general, making his teammates better, much like what he does on NFL fields everywhere.

Stephen Curry can’t pick a favorite to win the SuperBowl LVIII

After a grueling NFL season, only two teams remain. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to face the San Francisco 49ers at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada for the Super Bowl LVIII.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry, who has special ties with both franchises, cannot seem to pick his favorite for the matchup. Of course, representing the Golden State Warriors, a San Francisco-based franchise, he’d like to witness the 49ers win the Super Bowl. But, Steph has a few close friends – Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce – playing for the Chiefs.

Instead of picking his winner, the 6ft 2” shifty guard revealed how he was in an ideal win-win situation, being happy if either of the two teams won.

“Obviously, being here you’d love to see the Niners get it done. I do love Mahomes and Kelce… in my household it’s just a win-win kind of vibe,” Steph said.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KNBR/status/1752591749229539754?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Heading into the contest, Patrick Mahomes and co. will certainly be the favorites. The two franchises faced off against each other in the Super Bowl four years ago as well, with the Chiefs winning 31-20. Since the championship victory in 2020, the Kansas City side has gone on to make two more Super Bowl appearances, winning it last year as well.