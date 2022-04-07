“Kevin Durant really told women he is 7-foot, and coaches that he was 6-foot-9”: How the Nets star lied about his height in order to be listed as a Small Forward

Many players in the league often lie about their real height. Kevin Durant is one of the popular stars guilty of doing the same.

For many years Kevin Durant had been hiding a huge secret from the league. It is very common for players in the league to lie about their official height. KD too hid his official height from the world until a few years back.

When Kevin Durant entered the league as a young 19-year-old kid out of Texas University, he was listed as a 6-foot-9 small forward. Ever since there have been several ongoing debates over KD’s height, and for the longest time, Durant didn’t speak about the whole topic.

However, back in 2016, during his GSW days, Durant came clean about his height. Revealing his true height, Durant told Bob Fitzgerald of KNBR:

“Since I love you guys so much, I was recorded at 6’10” and three-quarters with no shoes, so with my shoes on I’m 7-feet.”

“I just like messin’ with people. They just ask me so much… yeah, I just like messin’ with people.”

“I always thought it was cool to say I’m a 6-foot-9 small forward”: Kevin Durant

Through the years, photos of KD standing alongside players “taller” than him blew up on social media.

The 2014 MVP disclosed the real reason why he lied about his height for all these years. In an interview with Wall Street Journal, Kevin disclosed:

“For me, when I’m talking to women, I’m 7-feet. In basketball circles, I’m 6-foot-9.”

“But really, I’ve always thought it was cool to say I’m a 6-foot-9 small forward,” Durant said in 2016. “Really, that’s the prototypical size for a small forward. Anything taller than that, and they’ll start saying, ‘Ah, he’s a power forward.’”

In today’s day and age, it is somewhat necessary for big men to have the 3-point shot in their arsenal. However, times were different when Durant was entering the league. Had he disclosed his true height, coaches would’ve treated him as a power forward rather than a small forward.

Durant is truly one of the most unique players in the history of the league. Standing at 6-foot-10, Durant is not your typical forward. The versatile KD can handle, pass and shoot as efficiently as a guard, while even rebounding as effectively as a center. And because of his flawless game, The Durantula has one of the most decorated resumes in NBA history.