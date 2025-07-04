Kevin Durant Reveals the Best Call of Duty Build

Basketball may be at the center of the lives of NBA players, but it isn’t everything. Just like any other person, NBA athletes require some time to decompress from their jobs. A popular means of escape comes in the form of video games, even for the league’s greatest players like Kevin Durant.

Despite being around basketball for most hours of the day, NBA 2K is one of the most popular among players such as LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, and Anthony Davis, among many more.

But competing with NBA 2K for the most played game amongst NBA players is none other than Call of Duty. While CoD notoriously doesn’t have a profound campaign, the thrill of a Co-op shooter game allows players to log in for hundreds of hours.

Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant is one such player who has gained so much expertise as a CoD gamer that he is now advising others on what the best weapons build for a character is.

“I’ll say that Bullfrog because that was my first gun I started shooting with when I played Call of Duty,” Durant said. The Bullfrog is a usable fully automatic submachine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone.

That said, Durant isn’t really particular about it either. “I like that LC-10 that’s on that Black Ops 6,” Durant revealed.

A lot of Durant’s answers show his favoritism for two games in particular – Call of Duty: Cold War and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. He hasn’t played all of the games in the franchise, but he “likes Cold War” when it comes to multiplayer maps.

Cold War also gets the nod in terms of his favorite campaign in the series. A lot of his time on Call of Duty comes from Warzone. For the fans who are loyal players of that game, Durant also provided his highly anticipated top maps in the Resurgence game mode.

“I’m going to go resurgence, I’m going to go Fortune’s Keep, and then I’m going to go Area 99,” Durant asserted.

Compile all those aspects of Call of Duty together and you’ll have the perfect version of the game, according to the Rockets superstar. It would also appear that the COD community in his comments have validated the takes with responses like, “KD knows ball.”

It should also be noted that Durant doesn’t just play CoD, he was also available as a skin in 2023!