Kevin Durant Sends a Message to Drake After Reaffirming His Loyalty to Canadian Artist

Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us diss track against Drake has been the talk of the town since its release in May. LeBron James has been enjoying the track quite a bit along with others, which has raised speculations about James siding with Lamar in the beef. However, Kevin Durant has affirmed his stance as a Drake fan during a sit-down with Anthony Edwards.

KD and Edwards got along well with each other throughout the 2024 Summer Olympics. They sat down with Jalen Rose during the Fanatics Fest for a fun conversation on trending topics. During the show, Rose asked Edwards about his go-to playlist during the Olympics.

Edwards revealed that he was listening to Drake all the time because KD is obsessed with the Canadian rapper. He said, “Man, KD only wanna listen to Drake… So you know I was with him the whole time so I wouldn’t listen to nobody but Drake.”

Later, Rose once again asked ANT about his regular playlist. The Timberwolves star revealed that he is fond of his brother Antony Edwards’ rap music who goes by the name Bdifferent.

Meanwhile, Durant was also asked the same question. KD showed love to ANT’s rapping skills. But then he couldn’t help but bring Drake into the conversation, once again showing his love for the popular rapper.

“I heard bro [pointing to Ant], though. Bro nice. Bro got something with that. Fo sho, fo sho, but I am not dropping no music. I’m listening to only Drake right now,” said KD.

Durant shared the bits and pieces of the above convo on his Threads. Captioning his post “You heard me @champagnepapi[Drake’s official Instagram handle]”

Post by @easymoneysniper View on Threads

This reply prompted both Jalen Rose and Anthony Edwards to have a good laugh. Because they were well aware how a lot of NBA stars, including King James, have been siding with Kendrick.

But it is now confirmed that KD is a Drake superfan through and through. His love was palpable before the Olympics as well.

On July 1, he spent Canada day with the rapper while LeBron James and other NBA stars were attending Lamar’s Pop Out and Show concert.

Back then, it led to speculations that Durant had clearly chosen Drake in his beef against KDot. The revelations about his playlist also hint in the same direction.