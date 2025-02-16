Kevin Durant Should Consider Following LeBron James’ Luka Doncic Example, Suggests Kevin Garnett

Even though Kevin Durant is 36 right now, his skill and impact on the game is undeniable. There are a lot of people in the media who believe KD can still win a championship, but the same people also agree he’d have to take on a different role to do so. Durant has always been the best player on every roster bar perhaps his Warriors stint, even then he shared the spotlight with Stephen Curry. Kevin Garnett, who is among those who believe Durant still has one more left to win, also said the current Suns star needs to change his stance.

Luka Doncic’s arrival in LA has seen LeBron James pass the proverbial torch as the team’s main guy, and Garnett believes Durant will need to do the same. He’s certainly got the facilities around him. Both Devin Booker and Bradley Beal are All-Star caliber players and can lead the team if asked to.

“And bro if I’m being honest, he got another 3-4. If he get with somebody right, bro he can get one of these 3-4, bro,” Garnett suggested. “On some real sh*t, KD looks really good! I’m talking about where he can actually go and help somebody!” the Celtics legend said. He clearly feels Durant doesn’t necessarily need to stay in Phoenix.

KG then brought up James’ situation with Doncic, and said, “He needs to be kinda like Bron is evolving into this. Bron still is the maestro don’t get it f****d up this Bron’s sh*t! The transition is here, but KD man!” In a way, Garnett is right. It is clear, even from the limited time James and Doncic have been together, that this will ease the pressure off LeBron and turn Luka into the main guy.

Of course, saying KD needs to be a second star is one thing, and finding a team that’s built to allow that is another. Some names were thrown around, with OKC and the Rockets being mentioned. And it’s a serious possibility that KD will not be in Phoenix next year.

Brian Windhorst thinks the Suns will trade Kevin Durant in the offseason

Taking to NBA on ESPN after KD hit 30k career points, Windy believes the Suns’ current situation can be solved by trading him. Their poor roster construction, massive wage bill, and overall underperformance all point to them looking to offload Durant in the summer.

Windy said, “They’re really locked into how they can change this roster… so again, you do not need high-level analysis to figure out that you’re going to need to move Durant. And again he’s got 1 year left on his contract so if you’re going to do something you’re going to have to do it now.”

The Suns’ desperation is also well-known around the league, and Windy claims this summer could end up being a very busy one as far as Kevin Durant is concerned.