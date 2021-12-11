"Kevin Durant, stop crying...shut your as* up mothe**ucker": Nets superstar silenced a Hawks fan and heckler during their signature win at State Farm Arena

Kevin Durant completely roasted an Atlanta Hawks fan who thought he could get away with talking trash to an NBA opponent.

The Brooklyn Nets took a close, but important dub against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena last night. Neither team was particularly great all through 4 quarters, but their defense was good.

Specifically, Kevin Durant seemed to ascend to the defensive heights which he’d displayed in the 2017-18 season. We’ve seen a lot of discussions involving Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic alongside KD and Giannis as the world’s best player. But the latter two are on a different level defensively, and KD proved it with his performance last night.

Kevin Durant guarded every player to see minutes at the end of the game on a really DEEP Atlanta Hawks roster. His impact on that end allowed the Nets to control the outcome of the game in the 4th quarter.

However, playing defense and offense wasn’t all KD did on the court in downtown Atlanta. The 33-year-old also engaged in some extremely newsworthy banter with the fans in attendance at the arena.

Also Read – Trae Young putting numbers that only certified legends have done before! NBA Twitter reacts as the Hawks star joins Michael Jordan and Westbrook as 3rd player to achieve a historic feat.

Kevin Durant shut up an Atlanta fan in Nets’ win over Hawks last night

A video shot by fans and TV networks during the game last night shows KD using some NSFW language. The Slim Reaper was in the midst of leading the Nets to their 18th dub of the season, initiating an offensive possession.

It was at that point that an unidentified fan saw it fit to ask KD to ‘stop crying’. This piece of trash talk is something that players have heard thousands of times by the time they’re in the NBA. But it seems Kevin Durant just didn’t want to let that go.

Also Read – Is Zion Williamson going the Greg Oden way? NBA Twitter laments as Pelicans star’s injury recovery takes a turn for the worse.

A taste of his own medicine for a rather boisterous Atlanta Hawks fan? Well, he’ll live to see the day tomorrow. He might even end up cracking his mates up with jokes about the time Kevin Durant swore at him.