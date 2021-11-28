“Kevin Durant talked so much trash to Devin Booker only to end up losing the game”: NBA Twitter explodes as the Nets star and Suns youngster get into a minor verbal altercation

Late in the first half of the Nets-Suns clash, Kevin Durant drilled a tough three-pointer and talked trash to Devin Booker.

On Saturday night, Kevin Durant and his Brooklyn Nets hosted a Chris Paul-led Phoenix Suns team at the Barclays Center. Entering the game with a 15-game win streak, it was the last season’s finalists who were in the driving seat during the entire game. Devin Booker scored the game’s first points, and ever since, the Suns never once trailed Brooklyn.

It was a huge 39-point, 9-rebounds, and 7-assists near triple-double night for KD. However, DBook put up 30 points helping Phoenix extend their winning streak to 16 games, grabbing a 113-107 win against the powerhouse.

There were several highlight plays during the game. However, there was one that occurred late in the first half. At the 2-minute mark of the 2nd quarter, The Durantula knocked down a laborious three-pointer while Devin was all over him. As the two ran back to the other side of the court, the 2014 MVP had a few words for the combo-guard.

KD and D Book have some words for each other (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/nTYbYAJonG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2021

NBA Twitter reacts as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker get into a minor verbal battle

As soon as the clip went viral on social media, NBA Twitter burst out with reactions.

Booker prolly told him to buy some damn lotion — (@papyfaye1) November 28, 2021

booker getting owned — ICETraeSZNN (@ICETraeSZNN) November 28, 2021

All that talk, ended up losing lol — Advait Jajodia (@AdvaitJajodia) November 28, 2021

Clinching their 16th consecutive win, the Suns have now not lost even a single game this entire month. However, with a 17-3 record, they are still 2nd in the West, 0.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors.

As for the Brooklyn Nets, despite their loss, they are placed at the top-most position of the Eastern Conference with a 14-6 record.