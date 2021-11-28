“Doing everything I can to not look like my boy Kevin Durant”: Serena Williams hilariously clowns on the Nets MVP for his ‘ashy ankles’

Serena Williams takes to social media to say that she isn’t trying to look like Kevin Durant following the latter’s ‘ashy ankles’ being put on display.

Kevin Durant has once again, become the butt of a joke on social media for perhaps one of the most hilarious reasons to date. For those not in the know, ‘Slam Online’ posted a close-up picture of KD’s shoes but what fans took note off here was the sliver of skin that was visible between where the socks end and the compression tights began.

To put it as lightly as possible, it’s safe to say that Kevin Durant hasn’t been moisturizing his legs all too often. NBA Twitter and social media in general was ruthless in their pursuit to get out the best ‘KD ashy ankle’ joke. It got to the point where Durant himself had to address the massive uproar that had commenced regarding his skin-care.

As expected, the 2x Finals MVP took to Twitter to say he was just about ready to pull out his ‘Y’all broke’ card. He did receive flak for this tweet but rightfully stayed true to his character and tweeted out, “I am not a role model.”

Serena Williams joins in on the Kevin Durant slander.

Serena Williams has just added her name to the ever-growing list of pro athletes who has spoken out and joked about Durant’s ashy ankles. Perhaps trumping Draymond Green’s rant about him having ‘f***ing scales’, the tennis legend took to her social media to post a video of her applying lotion on herself.

“Doing everything I can to not look like my boy KD out here,” said Serena. Kevin Durant has yet to respond but considering the fact that he already addressed this ‘ashy ankle’ saga in the aforementioned tweets, feels as though he’s over it already.

Kevin Durant and Serena Williams have actually crossed paths on several occasions, with both being athletes signed to Nike while also investing in the same brand, InfiniteObjects. It’s safe to say that KD most probably has no problem with Williams poking fun at him for this because they’re probably close to one another.