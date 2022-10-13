“That’s What Giannis Antetokounmpo and I Share!”: Stephen Curry Reveals the Key Commonality Between Him and Bucks superstar

Stephen Curry believes Giannis Antetokounmpo and he, both acknowledge that a great team is extremely vital in order to be a contender.

Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo are two of the greatest players in the world. While Steph has transformed how modern basketball is played thanks to his dominance from beyond the perimeter, the Greek Freak has become one of the most commanding players in the paint.

Even though the duo has two of the most different styles of play, they somehow share a pretty similar resume. On one hand, the Warriors leader has 8 All-Star appearances, 8 All-NBA selections, 2 MVPs, and 1 Finals MVP over a 13-year career.

Whereas, the Bucks forward has made 6 All-Star appearances, 6 All-NBA selections, 2 MVPs, and 1 Finals MVP over a 9-year career.

Apart from having a comparable trophy cabinet, the two future Hall-Of-Famers even share a similar leadership quality, at least according to The Baby-Faced Assassin.

Stephen Curry talks about having the same leadership perspective as Giannis Antetokounmpo

Recently, the reigning Finals MVP made an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio and spoke about the similarities he shared with the Greek superstar. Talking about their leadership perspective in extreme length, the 6-foot-3 shifty guard said:

“From a leadership perspective, you want to keep the spotlight on all the right things throughout the year because there are so many conversations, distractions, and narratives that are cast on you. You see comparisons of who’s the better player on the court and all that type of stuff and everybody has a point of view.” “But as the leader of your team, one is an acknowledgment of, you know, you’re a great player and you’re coming out and doing your thing, you should be in a good position to win and be championship contenders. That doesn’t happen without a great team behind you and I think he acknowledges that and understands what that means.”

There is truth in Steph’s comments. Both these MVPs are two of the most humble stars in the league that are selfless leaders. Thanks to their unselfish style of leading the team, they have been successful in helping their franchise lift the Larry O’Brien hardware.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo has that killer instance of what’s going to motivate him this year”: Curry

A few weeks ago, Giannis went on record and stated that SC30 was the best player in the world with the virtue of winning the 2022 championship.

“I think the best player in the world is the person that is the last one standing. It’s the person who takes his team to the finish line and helps them win the game. I believe the best player in the world is Steph Curry until the next player,” Giannis said.

Acknowledging the former DPOY for the same, the sharpshooter further commended him for being motivated to go at the defending champs. Talking about the 6-foot-11 forward’s “killer instinct” that he’ll approach this upcoming season with, Chef Curry said:

“There’s always that mutual respect of those guys who’s last team standing, who’s the last player who had that trophy, and knowing that’s who you’re going to have to knock off. I’ve been in that position before and I loved it. The fact that he acknowledges that shows he has that killer instinct of what’s going to motivate him this year.”

As possible as it seems, it will be extremely entertaining to see both these megastars meet in the 2023 NBA Finals.

