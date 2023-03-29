“Michael Jordan Transcended the Game”: Celtics Fan Matt Damon Reveals Why $5 Billion Jordan Brand Was Unique

The aura and eminence of Michael Jordan changed the outlook of fierce rivalries in the NBA with Matt Damon being a testament to this fact. In retrospect, no one would have guessed that there would be one athlete who could have attained a point in his career, where rival supporters would be revering him.

But such is the story of Jordan. Jordan’s immense skill and ability to perform at the highest level made him an iconic figure in sports history. As such, His Airness formed rivalries with multiple franchises over the course of his career.

Although, he is most remembered for his conflicts with the Detroit Pistons. Nonetheless, it doesn’t mitigate his discord with the Boston Celtics and their fans.

In the wake of their dynasty coming to a close, the Celtics fanbase realized that Jordan was destined for greatness. His distinction in fact captivated the minds of many, including famed actor and well-known Celtics fan, Matt Damon.

Damon recently revealed when he purchased the six-time NBA champion’s illustrious sneakers, the “Jordan’s”. Matt Damon disclosed the tale of how he acquired the Air Jordans.

Matt Damon reveals how he bought the signature Jordan sneakers despite the Boston Celtics rivalry

Acclaimed actor Matt Damon was recently brought on as a guest on the Dan Patrick Show. With the release of his upcoming film, Air’, Damon was on promotional duties.

The American actor and Patrick indulged in a conversation that revolved around numerous topics, including the NBA. Damon captivated the attention of his supporters right from the get-go when he mentioned that he had bought a pair of Jordans.

When Damon was queried as to when he acquired Jordan’s sneakers, and why he did it, having been born in Massachusetts, the actor said:

“I would’ve got them after college actually…No, he (Michael Jordan) transcended the game. Those were definitely the hottest shoes. Before that, it was the Adidas and Puma and the fat laces and all that…”

Damon is starring in ‘Air’, alongside Ben Affleck, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, and many more. The movie condenses and plots the tale of how former Nike marketing executive Sonny Vaccaro convinced Michael Jordan to sign with Nike, in lieu of Adidas. The film will be released in theatres on the fifth of April.

Michael Jordan and the Jordan brand

The Jordan brand has been a commercial success since its advent in 1997. It was initially brought in as an affiliate of Nike. Given His Airness’ credibility and standing in the sporting world, it has grown exponentially.

The Jordan brand is currently valued at a staggering $5 Billion. With the five-time NBA champion at the helm, the brand has steered in the right direction. They have even signed significant NBA stars such as Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Zion Williamson to deal with the brand. Not to forget, Jordan is the official sponsor for French football giants, Paris Saint Germain.