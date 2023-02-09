“Kevin Durant With Devin Booker Is Nuclear!”: Skip Bayless Analyses Phoenix Suns’ Threat in the West After ‘Shocking’ Trade

The trade deadline certainly didn’t disappoint the fandom in 2022-23. Although the build-up was silent, movement in Brooklyn stirred up the pot and started a frantic window. And while it hasn’t yet culminated, it was once again Brooklyn that also gave us the loudest splash over the trade period.

Kevin Durant, arguably the most coveted wing in the NBA, was acquired by the Phoenix Suns from the Brooklyn Nets. New owner Matt Ishbia wasn’t playing around and the Suns were loud and clear of their intentions under him.

The trade gets the Suns a nucleus of Kevin Durant, Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and DeAndre Ayton in their chase for the championship. An incredible set of starters for the Western Conference side indeed.

NBA analysts have been reacting to the trade and its implications through deadline day. Skip Bayless was a bit late to the party but has definitely made an entrance. The Undisputed host has revealed just how explosive the trade is in signature fashion to the world.

Also Read: “Kevin Durant Always Trying to Make Big Threes”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Blockbuster Suns Trade For Former Nets Superstar

Skip Bayless referred to the Phoenix Suns as “nuclear,” describing their potential after the KD trade.

Kevin Durant and Chris Paul are two of the most consistently clutch players in the league. Adding upcoming stud Devin Booker to the equation only creates further intrigue. Combining their talents for a Playoff run is an incredible prospect by all means, as Skip was quick to point out.

Bayless wasn’t dismissing the size of the haul the Suns had to give up to acquire Durant from the Nets. But the immediate prospect of watching Durant at Phoenix sure seems to be an enthralling idea for Bayless.

“KD to Phoenix, are you kidding me?? You put him with CP3, he’ll light it up in the playoffs. You put him with Devin Booker, it’s nuclear + nuclear.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/yuOwo6oKIJ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 9, 2023

“KD to Phoenix, are you kidding me?? You put him with CP3, he’ll light it up in the playoffs. You put him with Devin Booker, it’s nuclear + nuclear” remarked a stunned Bayless about the potential of what’s brewing in Phoenix.

Taking to Twitter, Skip also referred to Monty Williams and his suns as the center of the universe and stated how he expects them to rise. Clearly, the pundit is a fan of a move for the Valley giants.

The Suns gave up three nice pieces but not their big pieces. I’m betting on Monty Williams to rise and shine like the sun. He’s the center of this universe. More @undisputed, now on FS1. https://t.co/Ki5CqeBJob — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 9, 2023

In typical Skip fashion, though, the pundit dropped a dig at the end too, to leave the discussion with some controversy.

Skip Bayless blamed DeAndre Ayton for any problems that came up with Monty Williams.

While everything seems to be turning upwards for the Suns, Skip did remind everyone of a storm that did brew recently. Bayless was speaking in reference to the clashes that have taken place between coach Monty Williams and DeAndre Ayton over the past year.

Bayless was all praise for the Suns’ coach as he addressed the matter on air. The Undisputed host declared to the audience that if there was an issue between the two, it had to be down to Ayton.

“Monty Williams is not a bad guy. He is as good a human as there is in this league. Just the best. If DeAndre Ayton has a problem with Monty Williams, that is DeAndre’s fault. He is going to have to get over it because he got Kevin Durant in his side” said Bayless in reference to the recent between coach and star.

To coexist is Skip’s advice, and arguably all of the NBA’s. Will the stars align for all parties at Phoenix and is it going to be nuclear winter for the rest of the league?

Also Read: “Kevin Durant To The Suns Is Ja Morant’s Fault”: CJ McCollum References Grizzles Star’s ‘Fine In The West’ Comment