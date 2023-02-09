“Kevin Durant Always Trying to Make Big Threes”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Blockbuster Suns Trade For Former Nets Superstar

Kevin Durant has led NBA Twitter to his second career meltdown after demanding and getting a trade to the Suns late Wednesday night.

Brooklyn Nets fans were on suicide watch a week ago after Kyrie Irving requested a trade. The situation got worse as he got his wish, a trade to Dallas.

Getting Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith back led them to believe they still had an outside shot. But with news of Kevin Durant departing for Arizona, their championship window is officially done.

The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move and new owner Mat Ishbia pushed to get deal done tonight. https://t.co/fqFUMIDllo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

It was only 2 years back when Harden announced the arrival of scary hours in Brooklyn. But all they could gather from this Kyrie-KD window was a second-round exit to Giannis’ Bucks.

NBA Twitter reacts to news of Kevin Durant trade

As expected, Twitter blew up with all kinds of reactions after the second big trade of the night. While the Russell Westbrook trade mainly concerned the Lakers fanbase, this affects every team in the league.

Understandably, some people pointed fingers at KD for once again running from the grind.

It’s always KD trying to make the big threes lol. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) February 9, 2023

But most of the reactions we’ve seen so far are about all the fun the Western Conference playoffs currently promise.

Script crazy lol — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 9, 2023

Suns after trading for Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/2VkxiVDBNl — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 9, 2023

Aside from maybe Steph Curry, the most malleable superstar ever is Kevin Durant (which made them such a flawless fit) He’s a seamless integration anywhere he lands. I imagine this will be the same. — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) February 9, 2023

Patrick Beverley snuck in a clever Woj-Shams battle tweet in reaction to this piece of news.

I see Woj been in the gym. He giving Shams trouble this year. — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 9, 2023

No matter what KD does these days, he’s going to get memed on NBA Twitter. And it’s about time the NBA Twitter GOAT won a 3rd championship in 5 years’ time.

Are the Phoenix Suns favorites after acquiring KD?

Many onlookers believed that the Suns had regressed pretty hard this season, looking at their current record. Given injuries to most of their contributors in December, the Suns slumped out of playoff positioning in January.

However, with Devin Booker back in action soon alongside Cam Payne, and having added Kevin Durant, the sky truly is the limit for this team now.

They may be lacking in depth, but a starting 5 of Chris Paul, Booker, Durant, TJ Warren and Deandre Ayton should be the best in basketball. Phoenix looks like a great bet to now go all the way.