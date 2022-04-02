“Unless Stephen Curry can force his son to go for his records, I think this is truly a one-off”: When Scottie Pippen hilariously lauded the GSW MVP for altering the course of NBA history

Back in 2019, Scottie Pippen couldn’t stop gushing over Stephen Curry, stating that we will never see a player like the GSW leader.

Stephen Curry is unquestionably the greatest shooter the league ever witnessed. Apart from being the only person to cross the 3,000 3 PM milestone, the Golden State Warriors guard virtually holds all the three-point records in his name.

A person with his talent is truly a unique superstar. Of course, in today’s day and age, we are seeing more players extend their range. However, all credits for revolutionizing the game ought to go to Chef Curry.

A few years back, former NBA legend Scottie Pippen was asked to speak about Curry’s greatness and whether or not Pip thought that we would witness another player like the 2-time MVP. Scottie’s response?! Let’s just say the HOFer couldn’t stop gushing over The Baby-Faced Assassin.

“Stephen Curry has been a game-changer”: Scottie Pippen

Back in 2019, on an appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump”, host Rachel Nichols asked:

Do you think we’ll ever see another Steph Curry or that this is just a one-off?

To which Pip answered:

“I think this is truly a one-off unless he can force his son to go for his records. It’s amazing, I mean, you look at how this kid shoots the ball from behind the three-point line. He shoots it like it’s a layup. There’s no restriction. He’s been a game-changer, I mean you look at his threes attempts compared to Ray Allen and Ray Allen probably was getting 3-5 (threes) a game whereas Steph is probably getting 10-15 a game. So, I don’t see any players in the league that can really change this landscape unless him and Klay get on separate teams.”

Nick Friedell also gave his take on Curry’s leagacy:

“He’s (Steph) changed the game forever. There’s never gonna be another player just like him. A lot of guys will try to be like him. There is only one Steph and he is altered not only of the course of NBA history but when you watch college and high school games, Scottie, and you’ve been in a lot of gyms the last few years, kids all over the place are shooting it from 30 trying to be like Steph… When you look at guys five and ten years away from potentially playing in the league, that’s where you see the shift because kids now don’t wanna go to the rim, they want to shoot from the outside, they want to be cool just like this guy.”

