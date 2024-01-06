“For $5 million, Imma Need Some Playing Time”: Lakers’ Brand New VIP Tunnel Suite Experience Intrigues Fans

Jan 5, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks to forward Taurean Prince (12) from the bench in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Tickets to basketball games can cost a hefty amount at times, especially if they’re nationally televised games. And the price of the same tickets can surge even higher if one is planning to sit courtside, no matter what the team. But the Los Angeles Lakers may have taken it to another level of sorts with a new premium experience introduced at Crypto.com Arena.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles Lakers just started a new lounge service or a tunnel suite that fans can experience for a price of $5 million. According to social media influencer Jack Goldburg, it starts with fans getting escorted through the players’ entrance. they are then guided through the underground tunnels beneath the arena to a bar where fans kick this experience off with unlimited wine.

After the welcome drinks, fans get to make their way to a 12-person lounge that has a personal chef and bartender at their service. This experience is available for every event at the Crypto Arena for the entire year.

Advertisement

And to add the cherry on top, there is a private way path for the fans to the stands where they get near courtside seats allowing them to witness the action as it unfurls in front of them. Not to mention, they can carry whatever food or drinks they want from their lounge.

While this escapade offered at Crypto Arena is surely a jaw-dropper, the insane amount for this entire ordeal has many fans losing it in the comments section on social media.

One fan hilariously commented, “For 5 million I’m gonna need some playing time.”

Whereas another fan had this to say. “First class seats on an airplane look more comfortable than those seats, you’re supposed to eat without a table for 5 Million?”

Here are a few more reactions from fans on Instagram.

Advertisement

“For 5 million I need minority shares of the team.”

“5 million & im still cutting my steak on my lap?! They better bring me a tray, im baby.”

“All this to watch the Lakers team suck.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1sbNlGR9bb/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

This new innovative idea surely had fans intrigued but the pricetag along with it had a lot of them roasting the Lakers franchise. It’s hard to blame the detractors either, after all, for the fortune being charged here, every little bit of the experience needs to be absolutely perfect. If they can’t do that, the Lakers need to consider a significant reduction in their prices.

The Los Angeles Lakers taking game-night experience to new heights

According to Forbes’s list of the most valuable NBA clubs, the Los Angeles Lakers sit pretty at the third spot with an evaluation of $6.4 billion, with the team’s annual revenue alone coming up to $516 million last year.

On a good day, fans can get lucky by landing a ticket to a Los Angeles Lakers game for as low as $52. But according to SeatGeek, the average price for a single ticket to a Lakers game is a whopping $483.

This newly launched lounge is something not a lot of fans would be able to afford. At best, this experience is something catered towards celebrities who can afford to splurge such an absurd amount on a single game.

This service would be ideal for celebrities who usually get mobbed by fans and are looking to enjoy the game without getting hassled. That said, it will be interesting to see just how many personalities actually choose to buy this service.