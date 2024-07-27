mobile app bar

Kevin Durant’s Former Podcast Co-host Urges Stephen Curry To Leave The Warriors For The Suns

Sourav Bose
Published

When Kevin Durant teamed up with Stephen Curry in the Golden State Warriors, the duo disrupted the NBA. Recently, Eddie Gonzalez, KD’s former ETCs podcast co-host, urged the superstars to repeat the past by reuniting. However, this time, he suggested Curry leave the Bay Area to join Durant’s Phoenix Suns.

After a recent selfie of KD and Curry started making rounds on X (formerly Twitter), a fan referenced it to reflect on their time together. This caught Gonzalez’s attention, prompting him to share the post while expressing his thoughts. While giving a suggestion, he wrote,

“Come home Steph. (Home is the Phoenix Suns starting point guard position)”.

This selfie surfaced during Team USA’s latest pre-presser, which Curry and Durant attended together. The former snapped the picture while the latter posed from a distance. The photo, unsurprisingly, broke the internet, flooding NBA fans with nostalgic memories. Gonzalez was one such fan, eager to relive those iconic moments on the NBA court.

Much to his dismay, there is no indication of them reuniting again. On top of this, while fans were busy hoping for a repeat of the past, Durant used the photo to poke fun at himself, asking, “Quick question. Is this miserable or happy kd?”.

Even though the fans’ wildest fantasies may not come true, this selfie still serves as the beginning of their time as teammates for possibly one last time. At the same time, it captured their mutual admiration for each other to this day, giving rise to a remarkable NBA camaraderie.

Kevin Durant always had great respect for Stephen Curry

The rise of the Warriors under Curry’s leadership played a major part in motivating KD to move to the Bay Area. At the same time, the Splash Brother earned the respect of Durant through his greatness as a teammate. As a result, the Slim Reaper had always appreciated the 4x champion’s endeavors and contributions in his career.

Earlier this year, Durant publicly praised Curry after a tight game between their teams. After Curry led the Warriors to a 113-112 victory over the Suns with a 30-point performance, KD told AZ Central’s Duane Rankin,

“[He is] an all-time great, the greatest ever at his position… Top five ever. You give him a look like that for the game; he is licking his chops”.

Fans should focus on reliving their teamwork through the Olympic clashes of Team USA. And the duo can turn the pages together and create history.

