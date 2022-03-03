Kevin Durant return confirmed: The Nets release injury report for the two-time Finals MVP ahead of Miami Heat clash

Kevin Durant is finally going to make his comeback for the Nets, is not on Brooklyn’s injury list anymore.

KD last played for the Nets on January 15th in the game against the New Orleans Pelicans. He suffered an MCL sprain on that day and was expected to miss a month of the team’s game.

That was bound to happen, the Slim Reaper was maxing out. Coming back from major surgery just last season after sitting out the entire 2019-20 season and half of the next because of torn Achilles tendon on his right knee, Durant wouldn’t just take a breather.

After making a comeback in December 2020 with the Nets’ season opener he didn’t miss any games until he was out due to COVID-19 protocols and then a hamstring injury with kept him out for 23 odd games.

He made a comeback from that injury Kevin has been playing nonstop basketball, he played almost all the time for the Nets in the 2021 Playoffs until they suffered a close loss against the Bucks in the conference semifinals.

Then with Team USA in the Olympics, where they struck gold and then this season he played almost all the games without Kyrie Irving due to his unavailability because of his vaccination status.

But now finally when the Nets were struggling to keep their Playoffs spot the 4x Scoring champ returns.

Kevin Durant will play against the Miami Heat

The 2x Champion is much more careful with his injuries while coming out of rehabilitation, as compared to his time with the OKC Thunder or the Warriors. He has taken more than 40 days, while the expectation of his return was a month. But he’s finally off Brooklyn’s list of injured players and might play Thursday’s game against the Heat.

Kevin Durant is expected to return tomorrow against the Heat, the Nets announced. KD has been out since January 15th with a sprained MCL. pic.twitter.com/CZcRvut9hx — ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2022

Before getting injured, the Slim Reaper was a top MVP candidate, leading the league in scoring with 29.3 points, while collecting 7.4 boards and dishing out 5.8 assists a game.

The Nets were 27-15 and didn’t fall below 3rd in the Eastern Conference, but since his injury, they have gone 5-16 and sit at 8th, just 2 games above the Hawks as well as the Hornets, and just 3 above the Wizards.

There cannot be a better time for the Nets to have their MVP back in the line-up as they would surely want to finish at least in the upper half of Play-in spots if not in the Playoffs seeds.