“Kevin Garnett and Chris Bosh with a little bit of Timmie D feel!”: Evan Mobley gets surreal compliments by Warriors forward

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Evan Mobley has had a terrific start to his NBA career, the man has impressed everyone including Draymond Green.

Evan Mobley was selected third overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2021 NBA draft. He made his NBA debut on the 20th of October against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Despite losing 132-121, Mobley put up 17 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists which was an impressive showing in his first outing for the Cavs.

Ever since then, his game has grown by leaps and bounds and he helped the Cavaliers to a 44-38 record, their first winning season since the LeBron James era.

Evan Mobley in his 1st season: 15.0 PPG

8.3 RPG (1st in class)

1.7 BPG (1st in class)

50.8 FG% (1st in class)

21 double-doubles (1st in class) Tough way to end a phenomenal season. pic.twitter.com/cUderTmMCH — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 16, 2022

Draymond Green is a fan of what he has seen from Evan Mobley so far

Draymond Green is one of the most fierce competitors out there. When he steps on the basketball court, he is able to create an impact with his basketball IQ, toughness, and trash-talking, so for someone like Green to recognize another player’s game is a huge sign of respect.

Draymond was providing commentary on Twitter for the play-in game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday and paid the ultimate compliment to Mobley.

Mobley special!! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 15, 2022

Once he figures his body out…. Forget about it! KGxBosh with a little bit of Timmie D feel! — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 16, 2022

What can be inferred from these tweets is that Draymond definitely felt that there were some similarities between Mobley’s game and some of the NBA’s legends such as Kevin Garnett, Chris Bosh and Tim Duncan.

A compliment like that will definitely help Mobley’s confidence, not that he was lacking any, and will only continue to elevate his game.

What would be really interesting to see is if Green’s Warriors and Mobley’s Cavaliers clash sometime in the NBA Finals in the future. But for now Evan Mobley, you have Draymond Green’s respect.

