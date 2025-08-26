Kevin Garnett Drops ‘Family Guy’ Routine That Helped Him In Every Game

There are a few words that come to mind when describing Kevin Garnett — intense, competitive, and strong. One of the less obvious ones would be fun-loving, since the former MVP was rarely seen laughing on the court. That side of his personality has only really come into focus after his retirement. Still, it was present even when he was a domineering force in the paint, and he recently admitted that his love for a children’s TV show helped him hold on to it.

While on the Ticket and the Truth, KG revealed that he used to watch Family Guy before every game he played in his career. While most adult men would be afraid to admit that they watched cartoons, KG owned it unapologetically. In fact, he was reacting to a clip of former teammate Keyon Dooling describing how consistent the Big Ticket was with his pre-game routine.

KG corroborated Dooling’s story himself and said, “Every day, that I would get to the arena, it all revolved around Family Guy being at 6 o’clock. Having my peanut butter and jellies, and then getting my ankles taped.”

“It was a real part of me. How I calmed down, and how I got ready for games,” he continued. “Shoutout to Family Guy.”

KG has admitted that this was his pre-game ritual, but former teammate Tony Allen remembers things a little differently. While on the Run Your Race podcast, he was talking about how he would observe how every player’s pre-game routine was intrinsically linked to who they were as players and people.

For KG? It was a no-nonsense routine. “Then I’m looking at Ticket coming up. He come in there, get his treatment. He ain’t saying nothing to nobody, he ain’t trying to be funny. He ain’t worried about what y’all saw on TV. Just locked in, got his heat pack right there, no music or nothing,” he said.

That famed intensity had to come from somewhere, right? KG always made sure he would hype himself up before games, to the extent that he’d face the cushioning under the basket while tying up his shorts, and then headbutt it before walking onto the court.

Talk about getting yourself in the zone.