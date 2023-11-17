For $7,360, F1 Fans Can Hangout With Shaquille O’Neal and David Beckham After the Las Vegas GP Race

The inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix is predicted to be an extravagant affair. The Sin City is known for its glitz and glamour, and so is the world of Formula 1. Naturally, when the two meet, most people expect the affair to be a huge party. Amongst some of the A-listers attending the race in Vegas are, NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal and English soccer star, David Beckham have RSVPed.

However, to throw a complete spanner in the works, fans can hang out with the duo during the race weekend. According to Motorsport.com, “At Sports Illustrated’s Club SI, $7,630 gets access to a terrace with “unmatched” views down Las Vegas Boulevard as well as a Legends Panel event, SI Swimsuit Party and the chance to mix with David Beckham and Shaquille O’Neal on the Saturday night.”

The ensemble of O’Neal and Beckham have been regular enjoyers of F1. With the recent boom in popularity across the globe, they’ve visited the F1 paddock quite a few times. While making it to the Las Vegas GP wouldn’t have been a problem for them, fans have to surely burn a hole in their pockets to get even close.

Available ticket prices for the GP range from a staggering $2,000, all the way up to an insane $5,000,000. Naturally, the crème de la crème of the entire globe will be in attendance to take in the luxurious sights and the spectacular racing action.

Shaquille O’Neal and David Beckham are ready to grace the greatest racing spectacle ever

Shaquille O’Neal, the ex-NBA stalwart, has made it a habit of being seen in the Formula 1 paddock from time to time. Most notably his appearances have come during the American races over the last few years. But he broke the internet when he (DJ DIESEL) headlined the Miami GP Pool Party, hosted by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, earlier in May.

Beckham, too, is a known face within the paddock. His appearance in Bahrain back in 2019 was one of his most famous showings in F1. What’s more, Shaq’s seal of approval has already been delivered.

Sports Illustrated quoted him as saying, “Having attended Club SI at other Grand Prix races, I can say with certainty, when it comes to the celebration of sports, SI never disappoints. I’m excited to catch up with David and connect with race fans from the best seats in Vegas.”

The 2023 Las Vegas GP could really be the most glamorous race ever hosted in the history of this sport!