Kevin Garnett Can Only Laugh as Stephen Curry Goes 16-of-16 in Shooting Warmup

Stephen Curry’s pregame antics can be equally as entertaining as his in-game heroics. Over the years, many fans have witnessed Curry’s wizardry before the tip-off when players are warming up. One such fan had recorded a warmup clip a long time ago, which he recently published on his Instagram.

Kevin Garnett was simply in disbelief after watching Curry’s ungodly pregame shooting display. The Dubs star went 16-for-16 from the field, shooting with increasing distance from the basket and nailing every single short effortlessly. As the Boston Celtics legend often does, KG shared the clip on his stories alongside a plethora of emojis in the caption.

“Steph’s warming up….[laugh emoji] [Salute emojis],” KG captioned his story.

The two-time MVP is popular for his “full-court star drill”. Clips of the same often blow up on social media with fans lauding Curry’s conditioning. However, this particular video was taken during a pregame shootaround.

The 10-time All-Star kicks off the drill with a high-arching underhand floater and a jumper from the free throw line. He then moves across the court farther and farther away from the basket, sinking shot after shot from various spots between the charity stripe and the logo.

After draining a couple of logo 3s, Steph returns to his starting spot, launching another high-arching floater that completes the drill in perfect symmetry.

Steph swished each of his 16 attempts, a testament to his insane talent. Garnett and millions of other fans are justified in praising Curry for his performance in this drill.

Curry is one of the hardest workers in the league

Stephen Curry wasn’t a highly touted prospect when entering the league. Additionally, constant injuries to his foot made it even more difficult for him to unleash his true potential. However, he developed an incredible work ethic that enabled him to thrive in the NBA.

Curry has given a lot of importance to training and has been following a strict workout regime to help with his shooting and conditioning.

The Baby-Faced Assassin also specifically trains to improve his breathing. As peculiar as it sounds, this ability allows Curry to be much more active in games and regulate his heart rate when sitting on the bench.

“Probably breathing… The deeper you get into your career being able to control your breathing, like, recovery, controlling your nerves, all those types of things. I’ve really tried to master that in the last five, six years,” Curry said.

The four-time champ’s success and longevity can be attributed to the workout routine he has followed religiously. Such focus on fitness and skill has led to Curry being one of the best players in the league even at age 36.