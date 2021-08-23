“Where are these threes during the season, Ben Simmons?!”: NBA Twitter boos as the 76ers star releases yet another offseason video of him shooting threes

Ben Simmons once again releases a video of him making a three-pointer, but this time it’s during a game against other NBA players

At this point, at least we know what Ben Simmons is up to during the offseason?

Ever since his embarrassing showing in the NBA playoffs, the star has reportedly cut off all connections with the 76ers and has even refused to pick up any calls from any teammate.

Until now, the world was essentially in the dark about what the player has been doing. Many Philadelphia fans, who had been annoyed with the player already, were quick to assume that the point guard must be out on vacation for the entire offseason. However, a recent clip shows quite the opposite going on.

Yes, it’s the typical Ben Simmons offseason hype. However, this might be just a tad bit different.

Let’s get into it.

Ben Simmons makes a deep three in runs against other NBA players, but Twitter is having absolutely none of it

We are well aware of the typical Ben Simmons cycle. First, it’s showing off videos of himself making threes. Then, it’s play well in the regular season but shoot no threes. And then, of course, it’s time to play like a fringe NBA player in the postseason.

Still, to be fair his recent video is a tiny bit different from the ones before. Take a look at the clip in the tweet below.

Frankly, to us, he’s never looked this comfortable shooting a ball. Now, we don’t think he’s going to turn into a 6’10” version of Stephen Curry or anything. However, if this man can actually convince himself to take a damn shot in an NBA game, we do think he can make a difference.

But it seems our expectations are far too optimistic compared to the rest. Here is how NBA Twitter reacted to the clip.

We see this every off season. We do not care. — manvir (@manvirpb08) August 22, 2021

Yall still keep falling for this? pic.twitter.com/P74hyVjtsw — BiasedHoops (Retweet my pinned) (@BiasedHoops) August 22, 2021

We not seeing any of this in a game this season — Somewhat Happy Lakers Fan (@OprahSideClark) August 22, 2021

How many times are we gonna fall for disappointment pic.twitter.com/JSgBGB8tdW — (@moc_dude) August 22, 2021

We’d say the fans are being incredibly harsh, but this is a hole the 76ers guard dug for himself.

His jumper does look better now, far more fluid than before. But, will it translate in the NBA? Or will the player just be too scared to take the shot again?

