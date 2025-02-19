Kevin Garnett Salutes And Laughs At Anthony Edwards’ Confidence In Front Of Former President Barack Obama

When Anthony Edwards’ commercial for Adidas dropped, we should have known his personality is far from generic. The way he went after analysts and legends alike with actual receipts of the criticism they had poured against him was a defining moment of his personality. Now, the viral scene from Court of Gold, where Edwards bantered with Barack Obama like he was one of his boys, is only proving he might actually be “the truth.”

The instance in question started off when Obama, Joel Embiid, and Edwards talked about the Timberwolves facing Embiid. Obama’s attempts to smack talk were immediately shut down by Edwards with incredible swagger. Unsurprisingly, Kevin Garnett was quite impressed with it.

Reacting to the now-viral clip, KG wrote, “Right.. @theanthonyedwards_ How you gotta be when in the jungle!!!” The shoutout was to admire how Ant didn’t switch up his attitude despite being in the presence of a former president.

The video got even more entertaining when Kevin Durant and LeBron James made an appearance. The former POTUS tried to get LeBron to join him in ribbing the youngster but Edwards refused to back down.

The Lakers superstar acknowledged that Edwards is in fact, the truth. Their discussion then pivoted toward drinks that some of the players were enjoying. But the short segment was enough to showcase how confident ANT is.

Kevin Garnett compares Anthony Edwards to ’84 Michael Jordan

Edwards is only 23, but even in such a short span of time, he has managed to earn the right to be compared to some of the all-time greats such as Michael Jordan and the late, great Kobe Bryant. Legends of the game and members of the media see the same killer instinct in him that they saw in MJ and Kobe.

During a conversation with Stephen A. Smith last year, KG said, “You go back and watch Anthony Edwards in college. He ran a system, he ran it well. He took chances. When he got into the league, he started to evolve into something else. We knew that he was explosive, we knew he had a charismatic personality, but you can see the evolution of this kid.”

Garnett compared Ant’s evolution to Michael Jordan’s when he was in college. He sees similarities between the two and at this age, if he is being compared to the NBA legend, only sky is the limit for the Wolves star.