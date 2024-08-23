Stephen Curry Trade Request: Did Warriors Star Hint at Teaming Up with LeBron James on Lakers?

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States shooting guard Stephen Curry (4) and guard LeBron James (6) react in the second half against France in the men’s basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and LeBron James were inseparable during the 2024 Paris Olympics. Apart from their sizzling on-court chemistry, their bromance became a spectacle of its own during the gold medal campaign. Speculations about them teaming up inevitably emerged in NBA spaces. On this note, an X user named blonded shared a supposed screenshot of Curry posting an IG story hinting that he will join LeBron in Los Angeles soon.

In the alleged screengrab of the story, the Golden State Warriors guard shared a photoshopped picture of himself with a Lakers jersey on.

The text at the top of the pic read, “Stop sending me this pic @[LeBron James’ official IG Handle]”. The middle section of the picture had the text, ‘Looks good though’, suggesting that James privately sent the image to Curry and the latter apparently loved the idea of having the Lakers jersey on.

This text implied that the Warriors guard is teasing fans by endorsing his picture in Lakers uniform while having a playful exchange with his Team USA running mate. But the image shared by the X user is fake.

The X community notes claim that it was done to farm engagement.

There was a lot of confusion when many folks checked Curry’s IG and didn’t find the story. They then thought that the story was deleted by Curry at the time they checked. Many folks fell for the obvious deception because of the recent context of Curry and LBJ bonding so well.

A few days ago, the sharpshooter changed his Insta bio from “Guard for the Warriors” to “Olympics gold medalist”. This bio change prompted immediate speculations about the veteran guard potentially closing the curtains on his decade-plus Dubs tenure. But it seems like it was Curry’s way of celebrating his first Olympic gold medal.

Therefore, the X user capitalized on the ideal time to plant such a fake story and did exactly that.

There has been no trade request from the 2022 Finals MVP. If it were true then prominent NBA insiders like Shams Charania and Adrian Wojnarowski would have been all over it.

Additionally, if Curry made the photo of James recruiting him to the Lakers public then there will be serious charges of tampering, something that the Warriors guard would know all too well.

Stephen Curry has two years remaining on his existing four-year, $215 million extension. If he waits till next offseason, he can sign a two-year, $130 million extension. There is a big possibility that the guard will lock in a contract till the 2026-27 season to end his career with the Dubs after gauging his squad’s direction in the upcoming season.

The Lakers would not be in a position to soak in such an extension since they already have Anthony Davis and LeBron James’ contract extensions on their books. Thus, financially, it wouldn’t make sense for both parties.