Kevin Garnett Speaks About the Kind of Role He Envisions for Himself With Timberwolves

2026 is a new year, which means new beginnings. Thankfully, Kevin Garnett and the Minnesota Timberwolves are both taking that seriously. Garnett, who is widely considered the franchise’s greatest player, hasn’t seen eye-to-eye with the team he began his career with for sometime now. However, the organization’s new ownership group has opened the door for new opportunities and a renewed relationship.

Of course, Garnett reached the NBA mountaintop with the Boston Celtics, helping them win a championship in 2008 but his best years came as a member of the Timberwolves. Garnett poured his heart and soul into Minnesota for 14 seasons. His efforts also earned him league-wide recognitionleading to an MVP award in 2004.

Although there was no animosity following Garnett’s departure from the organization, the bad blood began to brew once the team’s previous owner, Glen Taylor broke promises about the former MVP’s role with the organization once he retired.

As a result, Garnett and the Timberwolves were at an impasse for several years. That has seemingly changed since Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have taken over the team.

“I just don’t want to be put in a box,” Garnett said on Ticket & The Truth. “I know I’m probably better as a mentor. I’m better at training. I’m better at putting boots on the ground.”

The last thing Garnett wants is to feel restricted from the team to fulfill one role. He wants to have a certain level of freedom in his position with the Timberwolves, specifically as a mentor and a figure in the community, which he believes he can thrive in.

Garnett has been someone who’s always been willing to share his wisdom with many young players. During the offseason, San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama sought to have a few words with Garnett, and it seems he has benefited greatly as he continues to dominate this season.

The 15-time All-Star has already taken a liking to a few players on Minnesota’s roster and would like to help them in any way he can.

“I want to be able to influence some of the players. I love Jaden McDaniels, I love Naz Reid,” Garnett proclaimed.

Garnett’s tutelage could certainly go a long way for these young guns. One of the reasons a team like the San Antonio Spurs have been so great recently is the culture they have built by involving their former greats.

This could be the Timberwolves’ chance to do something similar, considering this is the most success they have experienced. Now is the time to build a culture around the team, and Garnett is the perfect person for that process.