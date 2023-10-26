“Michael Jordan Only Gets $130 Million”: LaVar Ball Confidently Promises to Sign His Son to the Highest Paid Shoe Deal

Recently, as he sat down with VladTV for an interview, LaVar Ball made yet another outrageous claim, as is commonplace for him. Speaking about his second son, LiAngelo or Gelo, the patriarch of the Ball family outlined the Big Baller Brand’s plan to give him the highest-paying sneaker deal in the world. Pointing out that the great Michael Jordan makes $130 million from Nike per year, LaVar believes his son’s new shoe can sell a million pairs worldwide. And, what’s more, he will give him 100% of the sales, which he believes will amount to a whopping $180 million.

LaVar Ball claims LiAngelo Ball will get the highest-paying sneaker deal in the history of basketball

During the interview with Vlad TV, LaVar Ball pointed out that Michael Jordan and LeBron James ‘only’ make $130 million and $32 million from Nike respectively. LaVar laid out the plan. With the Big Baller Brand singing Gelo, LaVar plans on giving his son 100% of the sales. What’s more, with his new G3 shoe being valued at $180, it becomes the cheapest Big Baller Brand shoe.

With that in mind, LaVar hypothesizes that if the brand sells a million shoes a year, it would see Gelo rake in a cool $180 million a year, clearly handing him the highest-paying sneaker deal of all time. And, as he reminded everyone, his son isn’t even in the NBA yet.

“They ain’t ever offer anybody that. 100% of the sales from the shoe. They ain’t ever offer nobody that. 100% of the sales, we’re gonna sell his shoe for $180. It’s gonna be $180 because he want it that way. The new G3 is coming out sooner than you think. And, when it come out, whenever it come out, let’s say we sell a million shoes worldwide, a million shoes worldwide at $180. Give Gelo $180 million, that’s his money, it’s the G3 on there. Jordan only gets $130 million from Nike. $130 million a year for the Jumpman. The next biggest shoe contract is $32 million for LeBron from Nike. So Gelo, selling his shoes for year can clear them, and he not even in the league yet.”

This certainly is an interesting statement from LaVar. After all, the Big Baller Brand has been rather quiet, despite having a lot of hype initially. His son Lonzo is currently a free agent in the shoe market, and LaMelo already has a signature shoe deal with Puma. As such, LaVar has indicated the return of the brand with Gelo as its face.

LaVar has always had it out for Michael Jordan and has undermined him on several occasions

This time around, LaVar Ball took a sly dig at Michael Jordan and his signature Air Jordan shoes. But, this isn’t the first time he has tried to undermine the GOAT. For some reason or the other, LaVar seems to be locked in on MJ and always tries his best to undermine the six-time NBA Champion.

In fact, LaVar’s rise to infamy began when he ludicrously claimed he could beat His Airness in a one-on-one. Claiming he has “never lost”, LaVar believes he would easily defeat the Hall of Famer. A statement that, as expected, very few agree with.

It’s safe to say, that LaVar’s claim to fame is undoubtedly his outrageous statements and claims. And, while he has been rather quiet in recent years, it looks like he’s back as he tries to advocate for LiAngelo Ball’s future in the NBA.