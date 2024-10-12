Kevin Garnett Was Furious At His Own Teammates Despite A Monster 30-20 Game Says Sam Cassell

Sam Cassell reflected on his Minnesota Timberwolves days while appearing on the Come Talk 2 Me Podcast. During the episode, he brought up former teammate Kevin Garnett and reminisced about the intensity with which he played.

Cassell brought up one incident in particular, where the legendary big man got upset with his teammates.

The Timberwolves veteran revealed details about a game where Garnett had 30 points and 28 rebounds, but was still upset. He claimed that his anger stemmed from the fact that he couldn’t get more rebounds.

Cassell said,

“They gave him the stat sheet and he balls the stat sheet up mad, I had 38 and 28, I’m calling everybody in the world. And he sat there for that hour and 20-minute ride to San Francisco talking about the rebounds he didn’t get, that he didn’t get. ‘Man I almost got that free throw rebound, Johnson, man you gotta get out the way Johnson, I gotta get that rebound.’”

This performance by Garnett was one of the highlights of a massive MVP year during the 2003-04 season. As Cassell mentioned, the Timberwolves won the game in a gritty overtime effort. Garnett’s 30-point 28 rebound effort was the foundation of that victory and highlighted everything that made him the MVP. He was a superstar who did everything he could to win and made sure to play his best every day.

Garnett always wanted to get better

No matter how well he played, Garnett wanted to do more and be better. He was a versatile player on offense, with a stellar post-game and good passing. Most importantly, he always played hard.

This trait also translated to his defensive efforts, where he truly shined. He relentlessly hounded opposing players, looking for any signs of weakness. His penchant for brutal trash talk also helped to wear down any players unlucky enough to face him on defense.

Even in a game where he had 30 points and 20 rebounds, the Big Ticket was looking to do more. Garnett embodied hard work, determination, and an undying drive to leave his heart out on the court daily.

That much is evident in the story that Cassell has shared and in the way that the basketball community remembers Garnett.