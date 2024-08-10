Kevin Garnett Was Once Left Shocked by Dennis Rodman’s Post-Game Workout Ahead of a Back-to-Back

Dennis Rodman is remembered as one of, if not the most eccentric player in NBA history. However, those who spent time with the Hall of Famer attest that he was among the most hard-working stars they have seen. When Kevin Garnett witnessed his work ethic firsthand, he was left astonished and changed his approach to training.

On a recent episode of the KG Certified podcast, the retired star was marveling about Rodman’s stamina, agility, and how well he maneuvered on the court despite boasting an imposing 6-foot-9 frame. The Celtics icon recalled seeing the Bulls legend in the gym after a game, which he claims was one of his career-defining moments. Garnett said,

“Bro, we played these motherf**kers, he played 43 minutes. I think he ended up getting kicked out because he kicked a cameraman and sh*t. I go in the back, lord, [he was] on the treadmill in combat boots, up to his goddamn knees, running on a 15 incline, talking to me. I looked at him like on some mystique, bro. And I saw his superpower.”

The Hall of Famer believes Rodman’s post-game workouts helped him build the endurance and resilience that became a hallmark of his game. He claimed that the Bulls icon had given him the secret behind his ability to play back-to-back games without suffering a drop-off in energy.

Garnett then compared Rodman to Draymond Green, who, like the five-time NBA champion, is among the handful of players who could guard all five positions efficiently. However, the Celtics superstar believes the two-time Defensive Player of the Year was slightly better due to one key factor. He said,

“He could slide, left to right, laterally with anybody. He was 6’9 and had the movement of a point guard. He played like a Draymond but more in control.”

Rodman’s erratic behavior overshadowed his greatness. In addition to being the best rebounding forward in NBA history, he’s also perhaps the best defender in his position. His eight All-Defensive Team selections are a testament to his ability.

The five-time NBA champion played a critical role in helping the Pistons win back-to-back titles, and the Bulls win their second three-peat. He may not be as revered for his game as he is for his shenanigans. However, his legacy as one of the most tenacious players in NBA history is unquestionable.